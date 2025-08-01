Save Up to $300 on Apple’s New M4 MacBooks Right Now

Apple doesn’t do clearance racks. So when three of its newest M4-powered MacBooks drop in price at the same time, it’s kind of a big deal. Right now, you can score a 13-inch MacBook Air for $799, a 15-inch MacBook Air for $999, and the 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,299. These aren’t last-gen leftovers. Every one of them is built with the M4 chip and fully optimized for Apple Intelligence, meaning they’re ready for AI-powered tasks, editing, multitasking, and yes, even gaming.

Whether you’re playing Baldur’s Gate 3, editing 4K footage in Final Cut Pro, or watching shows like House of the Dragon on Max with Spatial Audio, these laptops deliver the kind of performance that’s usually locked behind premium price tags. Add in all-day battery life, brilliant Retina displays, and seamless iPhone integration, and you’ve got Apple’s most compelling lineup in years is now finally on sale.

Apple MacBooks Are On Rare Deals Right Now

MacBooks aren’t usually known for discounts, but this trio of M4-powered models breaks that rule. With savings up to $300, this is the first real shot at grabbing Apple’s latest hardware without the usual markup.

Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch M4: Small But Superpowered

At just $799, the 13.6-inch MacBook Air with M4 is a sleek little machine that hits harder than expected. The M4 chip makes jumping between apps feel like Doctor Strange opening portals, i.e, fast, smooth, and kind of magical. Whether you’re using Microsoft Copilot, editing in Adobe Lightroom, or blasting through Hades II, the 13-inch handles it all with quiet confidence.

It’s built for Apple Intelligence, so you get system-level AI without compromising on privacy. The Liquid Retina display supports a billion colors, which makes your Spider-Verse rewatch pop. And thanks to a battery that lasts up to 18 hours, you can stream The Bear all day without reaching for the MagSafe cable. Add in Touch ID, a 12MP Center Stage webcam, and 16GB of unified memory, and this might be the best pound-for-pound laptop in Apple’s arsenal.

Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch M4: Big Screen, Same Speed

The 15.3-inch MacBook Air with M4 takes everything great about the 13-inch version and cranks up the screen real estate. For $999, you get a larger canvas for work, content, and gaming. Think of it as your portable X-Men Cerebro, just minus the telepathy and shiny helmet.

This model’s also packed with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a full six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. Not to mention, you can choose a higher-end model with more storage space and RAM. Watching Stranger Things on Netflix or Dune: Part Two on Apple TV+? The deeper blacks and color precision make every scene feel cinematic. And if you’re creating your own content, the extra display space is a dream for side-by-side apps, timelines, or multitasking across Final Cut, Logic Pro, and Discord.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-Inch M4: The Power Move

If you want all the pro-level bells and whistles, the 14.2-inch MacBook Pro with M4 is down to $1,299, saving you $300. This thing is built for creatives who work like they’re directing The Mandalorian with high demands and tight deadlines.

The M4 chip’s 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU crush through editing, effects rendering, and app switching like a Marvel hero smashing through walls. The Liquid Retina XDR display hits up to 1600 nits peak brightness, so Godzilla Minus One in Dolby Vision looks absolutely unreal. Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, SDXC slot, HDMI, and MagSafe mean you can plug in everything from external drives to pro monitors without breaking a sweat. And if you’re in the Apple ecosystem, the seamless device integration turns this laptop into mission control.

Why You Should Grab One Now

Apple rarely puts its newest MacBooks on sale, especially all at once. These models are futureproofed with the M4 chip, loaded with Apple Intelligence, and designed for everything from AAA games to high-end creative workflows. Whether you’re a student, streamer, dev, or just tired of your clunky old laptop overheating during Fortnite, this is the kind of deal that doesn’t stick around. With savings up to $300, these MacBooks are priced like a steal and built like a flex.

Keep checking ComicBook for guides, top picks, and real-world setup ideas to help you decide what fits your space. We bring you top discounts on the best tech gear ahead of the crowd, so keep looking.