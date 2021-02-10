Funko Mystery Pack Deal Includes 10 Pops For $30

There's a fun sale for Funko fans happening right here on Amazon's Woot deals site today, offering a "Mystery" 10 Pack of Funko Pops, Plush, Keychains, and 5 Star figures for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members.

We say "mystery" because Woot notes that the 10 Pops and Plush will be randomly selected from the list below with no duplicates. That said, avert your eyes now if you want to keep the contents a surprise:

Fortnite S3 - Skull Trooper (Glow)

Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 - Fun Bun

Fortnite - Moonwalker

Disney: Wreck-It Ralph 2 -Taffyta

Fortnite - Valor, Multicolor

Pop Keychain: Wreck-It Ralph 2 - Vanellope

Pop! Keychain: Fortnite - Dark Vanguard

Funko Pint Size Heroes: Fortnite - Funk Ops & Tomatohead 2 Pack

Funko 5 Star: Harry Potter - Ron Weasley (Herbology)

Funko Galactic Plushies: Rick and Morty

Funko 5 Star: Ghostbusters - Dr. Raymond Stantz

Spider-Man Far from Home - Molten Man

Rick And Morty Galactic Plushies Rick Plush Figure

Rick And Morty Galactic Plushies Morty Plush Figure

Funko Supercute Plush: Ghostbusters - Slimer

Funko Supercute Plush: Ghostbusters - Stay Puft

At only $3 per item, the box is a pretty sweet deal for anyone that's a fan of these franchises. You can grab it here at Woot for the next few days - or until they sell out. If you want the latest and greatest Funko Pops, here are some recent headlines:

