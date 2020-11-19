Funko Soda Adds My Hero Academia, Marvel, MOTU, TMNT, Sonic, and More

Funko was all about their Soda lineup today with a huge drop of cans for My Hero Academia, Masters of the Universe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Duck Dodgers, Thanos (Marvel), Escape from NY, Suicide Squad, and their Marvel Luchadores line. That's a lot! Let's break it down...

Each can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there's no window on the can, you won't know if you have the Chase until you open it). A breakdown of the figures can be found below complete with the edition size and a pre-order link. Sell outs will happen fast - especially on the rarest figures - so jump on them while you can.

