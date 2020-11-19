Funko Soda Adds My Hero Academia, Marvel, MOTU, TMNT, Sonic, and More
Funko was all about their Soda lineup today with a huge drop of cans for My Hero Academia, Masters of the Universe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Duck Dodgers, Thanos (Marvel), Escape from NY, Suicide Squad, and their Marvel Luchadores line. That's a lot! Let's break it down...
Each can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there's no window on the can, you won't know if you have the Chase until you open it). A breakdown of the figures can be found below complete with the edition size and a pre-order link. Sell outs will happen fast - especially on the rarest figures - so jump on them while you can.
- Masters of the Universe Scare Glow Vinyl Soda Figure (7,000 units)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Rocksteady Vinyl Soda Figure (10,000 units)
- Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic Vinyl Soda Figure (12,500 units)
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface Vinyl Soda Figure (12,500 units)
- My Hero Academia Deku Soda Vinyl Figure (20,000 units)
- Warner Bros. Duck Dodgers Vinyl Soda Figure (8,000 units)
- Marvel Thanos Vinyl Soda Figure (20,000 units)
- Escape from NY Snake Vinyl Soda Figure (10,000 units)
- Suicide Squad Harley Quinn Vinyl Soda Figure (12,500 units)
- Marvel Luchadores Venom Vinyl Soda Figure (15,000 units)
- Marvel Luchadores Iron Man Vinyl Soda Figure (15,000 units)
If you're looking for more of the latest news on Funko Pops and where to find them, you'll find it right here. Here's some of the biggest headlines from the last week:
- Funko Pops Are up to 60% off With This Black Friday Deal
- New Funko Retro Toys Pops Include My Little Pony, G.I. Joe, Candyland and More
- Funko's New McDonald's Pop Figures Include McNuggets With Careers
- The Simpsons Gets a Massive New Wave of Funko Pops With Deluxe and Exclusive Figures
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.