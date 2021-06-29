Green Day Funko Pop Figures Are the Popapalooza Opening Act

Over the weekend, Funko teased a "Pop!apalooza" event that would start tomorrow, June 29th and conclude on July 1st. Many fans were confused, but the image (featured below) is covered in musical notes and the Popapalooza name is clearly based on the Lollapalooza music festival that began in the early '90s. So, it's a pretty safe bet that we're going to get two days of figures in the Funko Pop Rocks lineup. What better way to warm up the crowd than with Pop figures of Green Day?

Green Day formed in the '80s but made it big with the release of Dookie in 1994. Green Day are also Lollapalooza veterans, so they make perfect sense as an opening act for Funko. Naturally, the Pop figure lineup includes Billie Joe Armstrong on vocals and guitar, Mike Dirnt on bass, and Tre Cool on drums.

Pre-orders for the Green Day Funko Pops are live here at Entertainment Earth now.

