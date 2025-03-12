Kim Possible Funko Pops Are On a Mission To Your Collection

Funko has been releasing Pops inspired by cartoons from our childhoods lately, and today another classic has been added to the lineup. They’ve done Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network, and their eyes are set on the Disney Channel. This time we don’t even have to “call” her or “beep” her, Funko has just brought her and her crew straight to us. If you haven’t guessed it yet, the latest drop comes from the show Kim Possible, a cartoon about a teenage girl who has to balance her crime-fighting life with her life has a teenager in high school.

The Kim Possible Funko Pop drop includes Kim, Ron with Rufus, and the popular villain Shego as Funko Pops, but you’ll also see Kim and Shego keychains as well as a Cheerleader Kim Amazon exclusive and a Glow Shego Funko exclusive. Pre-orders will be available starting today, March 12th at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. The Glow Shego exclusive should be available here at Funko in the coming months. You can keep tabs on all of this week’s Funko Pop launches right here via our roundup.

As noted, Funko has been on a nostalgic cartoon kick lately. They’ve released waves based on Ed, Edd n’ Eddy and The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy on Cartoon Network as well as The Fairly Oddparents on Nickelodeon. To top it off, there was a wave based on the iconic Batman: The Animated Series.

Kim Possible Might be Making a Return?

Kim Possible was one of the Disney Channel’s tent-pole series at the time, so it makes sense they would want to taste that success again. According to a new report from The DisInsider, it appears that Kim Possible is still such an icon within Disney that they are looking to bring it back with a new project of some kind. As of now, it’s still too early to know what Disney is going to do with it, but a live-action reboot is most likely off the table (they already tried that back in 2019).

The studio has not been afraid to reboot old animated projects, something they’re already doing for Phineas and Ferb, so hopefully Kim will return to us in her animated form. While I’m currently hoping they do a sequel series and they keep the same characters, just maybe aged up or in their senior year, it’s totally possible that they reboot the entire thing and just start over, new Kim, new challenges. While my money’s on the first option, we’ll still have to wait and see what the execs decide.

