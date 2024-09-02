Marvel Legends Retro Venom and Warlord Professor X Exclusives Are Back In Stock

Marvel Legends Venom and Warlord Retro figures.

Hasbro launched a lot of new exclusives for San Diego Comic-Con 2024, but these Marvel Legends Retro figures of Venom and Professor X / Warlord in his Shi’ar Armor were among the most popular. These figures sold out quickly during their initial launch back in July, but you have a second chance to grab them at the time of this update.

In other Marvel Legends multipack news, Hasbro recently launched the Marvel Legends Punisher and Bushwacker 2-pack inspired by the Punisher War Journal comics. It is currently available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $54.99 with a release date set for January. A listing is also live here on Amazon, but it is currently sold out. The set set comes with 13 accessories, including an alternate head for Punisher, alternate hands for both figures, and weapons.

Marvel Legends Punisher and Bushwacker 2-Pack

If you’re unfamiliar, Bushwacker aka Carl Burbank is was originally a priest who left the clergy and became a CIA assassin (as one does). He was created by Ann Nocenti and artist Rick Leonardi in the pages of 1987’s Daredevil #248, and has most frequently appeared in issues of Daredevil but has crossed paths with Wolverine of the X-Men and the Punisher as a hired gun employed by the Kingpin. In this case, “hired gun” takes on new meaning as he is a villain known for his unique ability to transform his cybernetic arm into a variety of firearms.

Captain America: Brave New World Resets The Table For The MCU

The Multiverse Saga has meant a lot of changes for the MCU. Anthony Mackie says that Captain America: Brave New World reshuffles the board for our Earth-based heroes. While Deadpool & Wolverine joyride around the timeline, Sam Wilson and other street-level heroes are going to have their hands full. Mackie told EW that there are major hints about the future direction of those storylines in this movie. A lot of the world powers are getting antsy and that’s not usually a good thing.

“This movie is a clear reset. It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be,” Mackie told the outlet. “I think with these movies, you’re getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

“The title implies that there’s a new, bigger enemy now; there’s a new frontier that we have to conquer,” Mackie shared. “From Captain America: The First Avenger to Endgame, the enemy was always good versus bad. Now that we’ve conquered that, where do we go from here? When the bad guys reappear, in what form are they reappearing? It is a new storyline with new characters, with new beliefs, and it creates a new idea of this new world that we’re going into.”