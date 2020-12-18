Here's Where to Order The Selena Funko Pop

The highly anticipated Funko Pop figure of the latin music icon Selena Quintanilla sold out in a heartbeat in most places when it launched just ahead of the premiere of Netflix's new show Selena: The Series on December 4th. However, you can still order one if you know where to look.

The standard Selena Pop figure features her outfit from the legendary RodeoHouston performance in 1995. The burgundy outfit has a sparkly, glitter finish, and pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth and here at Pop In a Box with shipping slated for March. Presumably, the Selena Funko Pop will return to Amazon at some point in the future, but there's no telling how long it will take.

Selena Funko Pop exclusives are another story. Hot Topic's Diamond Collection version of the RodeoHouston figure is long gone, and can only be ordered through third party sellers- like here on eBay. A Pop figure based on Selena's Grammys outfit will also be headed to the FunkoShop as an exclusive at some point in 2021, though that will likely sell out in seconds and command even higher prices on the eBay market.

Netflix describes Selena: The Series as follows:

"Iconic Mexican-American performer Selena rises to fame as she and her family make sacrifices in order to achieve their lifelong dreams." The show stars Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, and Ricardo Chavira. The series hits Netflix on December 4th.

