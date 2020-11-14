PS5 – Where to Buy, Restock Details, Black Friday Deals and More

The PlayStation 5 officially launched on November 12th, but supplies were limited and many were left empty-handed due to high demand for the next-generation console. With the PS5 launch day now come and gone, there may be periodic restocks at online outlets, but the best chances of getting a new console may be Black Friday, November 25th. The odds may not be in your favor, but the information below — including a new update on Walmart’s Black Friday plans — will give your best shot at scoring either the PS5 base console or PS5 digital edition.

PS5 Orders Will Only Be Available Online

The first thing you need to keep in mind is that the PlayStation 5 will only be available to order online on November 12th. This is a COVID-19 precaution designed to keep everyone safe, so there’s no point in heading out to your local stores. In fact, Best Buy won’t be selling the PS5 in stores until 2021. You should also check out our PlayStation 5 review for more insight into what you’ll be getting.

Where Will the PS5 Be Available to Order?

The only retailer that has offered specific information about the availability of the PlayStation 5 at launch is Walmart. In fact, you’ll have four chances throughout the day to score the console: 12pm EST, 3pm EST, 6pm EST, and 9pm EST. Naturally, the stock will be extremely limited and an influx of bots will undoubtedly make things worse. Still, you might get lucky. Links: PS5 at Walmart / PS5 Digital at Walmart

A handful of retailers released PS5 stock at midnight last night, but we expect to see random restocks throughout the day. Below you’ll find a list of links to keep your eye on – pay particular attention to retailers like Sam’s Club and Adorama. They aren’t the first places that gamers look, but there’s a decent chance that they’ll get some consoles in stock.

If you are unsuccessful in ordering a PS5 on launch day, you can always grab one via sites like eBay and StockX. However, you’ll have more chances later this month…

PS5 Orders for Black Friday and In-Store

Best Buy’s Black Friday ad notes that the Playstation 5 will be available at some point during their month-long Black Friday sales events. If we had to guess, odds your best chance will be around Black Friday proper on November 27th. GameStop has also confirmed that it will have the PS5 in stock (in-store only) on Black Friday. However, “in-stock” could be limited to as little as 2 units per store. Target notes that the console will be available in stores after launch day if stock is available, but there’s no telling when that might happen.

Walmart’s Black Friday ad confirmed their plans for the PS5. Consoles will be available online at 7 p.m. ET on November 25th.

PS5 Accessories

Fortunately, ordering PlayStation 5 accessories like controllers, remotes, and headsets is a little easier than getting the console itself. You can pick up some of these items now here on Amazon, here at Best Buy and here at Walmart. If you need to top up your PS Plus subscription, there are deals around 50% off for one year happening right now.

