Teen Wolf: The Movie Teaser Confirms January 2023 Premiere Date

It's time to reunite with your wolf pack, because we now know when Teen Wolf: The Movie will be making its debut. On Friday, during the franchise's panel at New York Comic Con, a new teaser trailer was released for the upcoming Paramount+ exclusive movie. The teaser provides a new look at the highly-anticipated continuation of the MTV series, as well as Teen Wolf: The Movie's release date — Thursday, January 26, 2023 in the U.S. and Canada, followed by a premiere on Friday, January 27, 2023 in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced.

Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as Derek Hale for the project along with Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar. Not returning for the film are Dylan O'Brien, who said it was a "difficult decision" to not return as Stiles Stilinski, and Arden Cho.

"Well, it's interesting because Teen Wolf, the show was a reboot, and now we're kind of rebooting the reboot," Hoechlin told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. "That was so cool. I think it's pretty rare that people get the opportunity to work on a show for almost 10 years, step away for five and then come back to it," Posey said. "Like just that thought, and that concept alone is something I cherish, and I think it's really special because I don't think a lot of people get that opportunity to do that, you know, but then you know, talking about the actual content of the movie and us being able to work with each other again, and it's awesome, dude, I'm super stoked for the fans to check it out. And I you know, he did a really great job with the script, and it's fun. It's an adventure. It's a ride."

