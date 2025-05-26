Epic Universe’s Most Epic Rides, Ranked

Last week saw the grand opening of Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida, opening up a number of thrilling new worlds to fans of all ages. Universal has been a dominant force in the world of theme parks for decades, as the parks across the globe often introduce and update a variety of new attractions and rides over the years. With Epic Universe, though, fans can travel to all-new worlds, as Universal has unleashed the most cutting-edge experiences so guests can immerse themselves in entirely unique worlds. ComicBook was on hand at the opening of the park to be able to experience The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Celestial Park.

No matter what your priorities are for theme park attractions, we’re here to break down the can’t-miss experiences available to you in all of the portals at Epic Universe.

11) Constellation Carousel — Celestial Park

The Constellation Carousel is a gorgeous carousel, but it is, as the name implies, still a carousel. Any ranking of any items will inherently mean that something has to come in last place, no matter how impressive it might be, with the Constellation Carousel ultimately having to come in at the bottom of the heap. Guests heading to Epic Universe are likely looking for more immersive or thrilling experiences than what even the most impressive carousel could offer, though it’s worth noting that Constellation Carousel was explicitly designed to honor the core components of any amusement park. Constellation Carousel might not reinvent the wheel (pun intended), but it’s still a sight worth marveling at.

10) Yoshi’s Adventure — SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

Similar to the Constellation Carousel, Yoshi’s Adventure won’t set the record for the most thrilling ride at Epic Universe, yet it is still a must-ride attraction for any Yoshi fan. Throughout your journey, you’ll get not only incredible views of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, but you’ll also feel like you’ve traveled to Yoshi’s homeland itself, enjoying views of all of the beloved Yoshi characters and environments. Young Yoshi enthusiasts will specifically enjoy this ride, while older guests might prefer the high-octane experiences in the world.

9) Fyre Drill — How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Fyre Drill is roughly the same pace as Yoshi’s Adventure, making it a great experience for How to Train Your Dragon fans of all ages, though with the heat of an Orlando summer, Fyre Drill is also a great opportunity to cool off by a few degrees. The interactive water ride will make you feel like a Viking in training, preparing for an impromptu inferno on Berk, thanks to the boat’s various water cannons. Hit the targets and see the scenery come to life, hit the wrong targets and get an extra-large soak from a bucket or a water blast.

8) Dragon Racer’s Rally — How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

A high-flying experience for young ride enthusiasts, Dragon Racer’s Rally similarly will make guests feel as though they’re really traveled to Berk.

A first glance of the ride might not fully convey the excitement of taking a dragon for a spin, but Dragon Racer’s Rally really does offer a unique exprience to go for a spin, as once the ride lifts into the air, the riders get to control how much, or how little, your dragon rotates. Whether you prefer a liesurely look at Isle of Berk from a high vantage point or want to perfectly time your turns, putting you into an intense barrel roll, riders really get to choose their own destiny at Dragon Racer’s Rally.

7) Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge — SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

Ever since the original Super Mario Kart was released in 1992, fans have wanted to be able to get themselves into the action, and Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge is about as close as you can get. Thanks to immersive AR goggles and real-world sets, Bowser’s Challenge brings to life the high-speed racing and turtle-shell-tossing excitement of the beloved franchise. Guests who embark on the ride with a Power-Up Band can also see how many points they scored and check out the leaderboards to see how they fared against Bowser, adding another exciting experience to the adventure. The only drawback to Bowser’s Challenge is it often feels more like a video game than it does a ride, and while that might be to the detriment of some guests, it’ll make for an even more enticing experience to others.

6) Donkey Kong: Mine-Cart Madness — SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

Much like the original Super Mario Kart, 1994’s Donkey Kong Country captivated Super Nintendo fans and spawned a passionate following. In particular, the mine cart levels showcased throughout the series saw gamers having to leap without looking, and Mine-Cart Madness successfully replicates what it’s like to travel through those destinations.

A much more thrilling NINTENDO WORLD experience than Bowser’s Challenge, Mine-Cart Madness thrusts guests into the iconic catacombs of the series, while also making you forget that you’re on a safe roller coaster every time you approach broken tracks. The ride has a few more bumps and rattles than any other coaster in Epic Universe, only making the ride feel all the more authentic to the source material.

5) Curse of the Werewolf — Dark Universe

While Curse of the Werewolf might be one of the shortest roller coasters in a Universal theme park, it’s also one that you can never ride the same way twice.

Reflecting the transformational nature of the original The Wolf Man, Curse of the Werewolf sees four riders boarding a car with two seats on each side, each facing the opposite direction. There is only one track, but the car is allowed to freely rotate based entirely on the laws of physics. The size of each rider and their placement in each cart creates different types of rotations at each curve in the track, preventing a rider from ever predicting where their journey will take them.

As if this concept for a coaster isn’t exciting enough, riders will need to keep their eyes out for werewolves along the way, secretly reaching out from the darkness at key points in the ride.

4) Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry — The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Full disclosure: as far as rides go at Epic Universe, Battle at the Ministry isn’t nearly as impressive as many others. What makes Battle at the Ministry truly remarkable is that the recreation of the Ministry of Magic needs to be seen to be believed. As guests wander the above-ground streets of the Ministry of Magic, you have no idea what this portion of the park is hiding underneath you.

For a Wizarding World fan, nothing can prepare you for the transition from the lands of muggles to entering the Ministry of Magic, courtesy of the Floo Network. In fact, you might even forget to keep following the queue as you marvel at the authentic replication of the movie sets to make you feel as though you’ve entered the franchise.

The ride itself might feel like a bit of a letdown compared to the queue, though fans of Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts at Universal Studios Hollywood will appreciate Battle at the Ministry, as it offers similar levels of thrills. One distinction, though, is that the way animatronics are mixed with video screens will have you questioning what’s real and what’s a special effect, requiring you to ride the attraction a few dozen more times.

3) Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment — Dark Universe

A century after Universal Pictures began unleashing their iconic Universal Monsters, the beloved figures finally have a permanent attraction, and Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment was more than worth the wait.

Dr. Victoria Frankenstein, the great-great-granddaughter of Victor Frankenstein, aims to push science into further corners than her ancestor, no matter what sort of havoc she might unleash. While Victoria has her own version of Frankenstein’s Monster helping her enact her plans, Dracula,, The Wolf Man, The Mummy, and other beloved Universal Monsters have their own agenda: stop Victoria at all costs.

Much like Battle at the Ministry, Monsters Unchained has a queue that’s incredibly immersive and packed with Easter eggs honoring all corners of the Universal Monsters’ legacy. What pushes it past Battle at the Ministry, though, is the queue itself is merely a precursor to the main event, with the ride itself being just as thrilling, heart-pounding, and terrifying as you could imagine.

2) Stardust Racers — Celestial Park

Much like how the Constellation Carousel doesn’t attempt to reimagine everything you know about a carousel, Stardust Racers doesn’t attempt to make you rethink everything you know about a roller coaster. Instead, Stardust Racers delivers one of the smoothest, fastest, and exciting roller coasters in any Universal theme park.

The track for the coaster on its own is one of the longest that a Universal fan can enjoy, as the pacing of the inversions, turns, and drops make for a fully satisfying adventure. However, by doubling the tracks so that riders in either car feels like you could collide with the other track at any moment is what pushes Stardust Racers to being one of the most fun coasters you could ever experience.

1) Hiccup’s Wing Gliders — How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

The How to Train Your Dragon series of adventures might be geared towards younger audiences, but Hiccup’s Wing Gliders delivers exactly what Universal fans want from a thrill ride in a way that only Universal can deliver.

On its own, the coaster is fast, fun, and just intense enough to make you second guess why you agreed to embark on the ride in the first place. However, with strategically placed animatronics, the How to Train Your Dragon theme takes this coaster to the next level, as fans will see Hiccup attempting to teach Toothless the ways of flying, no matter how reckless Toothless’s flying abilities might really be.

Much like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Hiccup’s Wing Gliders finds the perfect balance of a captivativating storyline and an adrenaline-fueled adventure to become the must-visit attraction in all of Epic Universe.

Universal’s Epic Universe is now open.

