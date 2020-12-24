Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin Creates Perfect Last Minute Christmas Gift Ad

✖

Actor turned advertising whiz Ryan Reynolds is back with another hilarious and unique ad for one of his companies to close out the new year. With just two days before Christmas Day, Reynolds has put together a good ad and a proper tool for those that are last minute shoppers and lost about what they might can find and grab ahead of the special day. His suggestion is none other than a bottle from his company, Aviation Gin. Furthermore Reynolds has published a website, LastMinuteGinit.com, where prospective shoppers can find Aviation Gin at nearby stores so they can secure that last present ahead of Friday's gift swapping.

"'Twas the night ebfore Christams, and people were f***ed, with no time to ship presents, they were ship out of luck," Reynolds says in the ad, rhyming the whole way through. "The shops were Fechado, Chiuso, and Close. Why this sign has no 'D?' Nobody knows. But there's still hope for late shoppers visiting kin, in the form of a certain someone's premium gin. Aviation's a kick save and a beauty for you and yours, and available last minute at the most essential of stores."

Made a last minute video for all the last minute shoppers. https://t.co/mbxPOPVwLV pic.twitter.com/qUZkBiLzBi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 24, 2020

Reynolds and his company Maximum Effort have made headlines all year for the various ads he's created throughout 2020 including various Mint Mobile commercials including one with Rick Moranis and another with an actual descendant of Paul Revere. Others included a celebration of Leap Day, an attempt as explaining 5G, and the ad he made for Match that saw Satan meeting and falling in love with the year 2020.

“We’re really risk-averse. So, people really think that we like to shoot from the hip, because we move so quickly and that sort of stuff,” Reynolds previously told Adweek about his philosophy for creating commercials. “But, we really think this stuff through. We really find our guard rails. In the same way I write Deadpool. It’s like, ‘Okay, what is a person that’s hyper-sensitive to this type of material going to say?’ What’s the guy who just doesn’t give a **** about anything going to say? I want to find the middle where everyone feels sort of seen in that.”

“I’ve approached that with Aviation and everything else we’re working on,” Reynolds added. “Working through that lens of empathy and that guides us in a weird way. That doesn’t mean that you can’t be subversive or super funny, and risky, or at least feel super risky. But, it definitely prevents you from stepping in the wrong direction. I say that knowing that I am just as susceptible to stepping in something that I didn’t mean to step in as anybody. There are mistakes.”