Ryan Reynolds Shares the Billboard He Wants to Put on Hugh Jackman's Front Lawn

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have a longstanding feud that began when Reynolds was pushing for Jackman to appear as Wolverine in the Deadpool films, but it's progressed into one of the most fun rivalries on the Internet. The two actors have been going at it extra hard lately. In fact, they have taken their feud to Sam's Club where they're both promoting their respective beverage companies and supporting good causes. Jackman owns Laughing Man Coffee and Reynolds has Aviation Gin. A fan recently paid a visit to Jackman's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with some of the gun, and it caught Reynolds' attention.

"Gin so good it deserves its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," @MKorn19 wrote. They took a bottle of the gin and tapped the brand’s name over Jackman’s. “Permission to frame this? Or turn it into a billboard?,” Reynolds asked. “DENIED,” Jackman chimed in. “I can’t just snap my fingers and magically make a billboard on your front lawn disappear,” Reynolds added. You can view the tweets below:

Permission to frame this? Or turn it into a billboard? https://t.co/7IBKDYgSKu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 10, 2020

I can’t just snap my fingers and magically make a billboard on your front lawn disappear. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 11, 2020

Any purchases of Reynolds' Aviation Gin or Jackman's Laughing Man Coffee at Sam's Club locations through December 20th will count as a "vote" for Team Ryan or Team Hugh. If you want to participate without making a purchase, you can also vote online. You can also enter for the chance to win an invite to a virtual party with Reynolds and Jackman. Ultimately, the actor who wins will just earn bragging rights since Sam's Club already pledged to donate equal amounts to both the Laughing Man Foundation and the SickKids Foundation after the contest ends. Currently, Jackman is in the lead with 77,414 votes with Reynolds close behind at 63,909.

Reynolds' next project is The Adam Project, a new sci-fi movie is also set to star Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. As for Reynolds' other projects, it was recently announced that Disney is reportedly moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Reynolds will be seen next in Free Guy, which was just pushed back until next year.

Before the pandemic, Jackman was supposed to be extremely busy at this time. The actor was scheduled to star in The Music Man on Broadway with previews beginning in September and officially opening on October 15th. All Broadway performances have been pushed back until next year, and The Music Man is currently expected to begin previews in April (for now). When the latest delay was announced, Jackman wrote, "When Broadway is ready for us ... we’ll be ready for you!"

