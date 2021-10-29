Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Michael Douglas Shares Throwback Featuring His Stuntman of 30 Years

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently in production, and it will see the return of some franchise favorites, including Micahel Douglas as Hank Pym. During Douglas’ birthday back in September, director Peyton Reed teased on Twitter, “Michael and a few other friends and I are busy cooking up something that we think you’re gonna be WAY into…” Now, Douglas has taken to social media to share a pretty neat post of his own. The actor posted a photo with his stuntman, Michael Runyard, who has worked with Douglas for over three decades in movies such as The War of the Roses, Basic Instinct, Disclosure, and more.

“#TBT Seeing double on the set of #AntMan back in October 2014! Pictured with Michael Runyard, who has been my stuntman and friend for over 30 years! Wow,” Douglas wrote. You can check out the photo of the duo in the Instagram post below:

More and more Marvel stars have been taking to social media to praise the hard-working stuntpeople. Shang-Chi‘s Awkwafina recently dedicated a post to her stunt double, Lee Chesley. We also saw a lot of posts in honor of the stuntwomen who worked on Black Widow after the movie was released this summer, including praise from Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) and a funny photo from David Harbor (Red Guardian). Loki‘s Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie) also shared some love for the stuntwomen from the Disney+ series, and we got to see a lot of cool behind-the-scenes photos and videos featuring the stuntmen who worked on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

As for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Douglas will be joined by returning stars Paul Rudd (Ant-Man/Scott Lang), Evangeline Lilly (Wasp/Hope Van Dyne), and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne). The movie will also feature Kathryn Newton as the new Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors, who made his MCU debut in the finale of Loki as “He Who Remains.” Majors will be playing Kang the Conquerer in the third Ant-Man movie, presumably another version of his character from the multiverse. Majors recently spoke with Variety about working with Rudd and revealed the difference between working on Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

“Well, it’s a different script, so there’s that. Different writers, and I’m shooting in a different country,” Majors explained. “And you know, ‘He Who Remians’ is in the world now, so there’s so much we know about him … There’s what? 40 minutes of that guy in that narrative, and so it really set me up to tell a story and … have another canvass with more players. This time it’s not the incredible Tom Hiddleston. This time I’m dealing with Paul Rudd and Evangeline and the likes of the Ant-Man family, so it’s a whole different world and I’m just exploring it and trying to do the best…”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on July 28th, 2023.