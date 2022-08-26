Chris Evans Shares Adorable Dodger Photos on International Dog Day

August 26th is International Dog Day, and you know what that means... Chris Evans is posting Dodger photos! The beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe star gives his pup a shoutout on most dog-related holidays, including National Rescue Dog Day. Recently, Evans shared a look at Dodger in an outfit from his newest movie, The Gray Man. Today, Evans shared a bunch of photos of Dodger and they are all super adorable.

"In my house, every day is #internationaldogday #thinkjinx #partneredwithjinx," Evans wrote. You can check out the Dodger photos below:

As you can see from the caption, Evans has partnered with Jinx. The actor invested in the dog food startup last year, and he recently spoke to Forbes about working with the company.

"You're always looking for good partnerships – things that mean something to you, things you're passionate about," Evans shared. "Then meeting with the folks at Jinx – they share the passion that I feel for dogs and they explain the product and you realize that all the pieces of the puzzle were there. It just made perfect sense."

"Well, basically just brand awareness," Evans continued in the Forbes interview. "I'm not trying to rock the boat too much. These [Jinx] guys know what they're doing. Even when you sit down with them, you realize Wow, I'm jumping on a pretty fast-moving train. So, we're going to shoot a commercial and just try to bring more awareness to the brand."

"He is everything to me," Evans added about Dodger. "He's the most honest, loyal, stoic teacher you could possibly ask for. He's so reliable. We don't deserve them, do we? They're such good creatures. It blows my mind sometimes that they exist [laughs]. I've had different dogs in my life, I've known so many, and Dodger just really stands alone. No disrespect to any other dogs, but he's just really a perfect animal. It was kind of a no-brainer to partner up on something that would help him."

Last week, Evans made headlines when the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law confirmed that Captain America was not a virgin. Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) poses the question of Cap's virginity, and during the first episode's post-credit scene, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) reveals that Steve Rogers lost his virginity to a girl on the USO tour in the 1940s. Evans reacted to the moment with a series of laughing emojis. This caused Ruffalo to respond with an apology. "Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress," Ruffalo joked on Twitter.

Happy International Dog Day, Dodger!