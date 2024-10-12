Andrew Garfield Says Spider-Man 4 Return “Assumptions Are Not Unfounded”

Spider-Man 4 is coming and people are asking Andrew Garfield if he’s coming back to play Peter #3. The Amazing Spider-Man star sat down with The Happy Sad Confused podcast to discuss the upcoming Marvel Studios movie. Host Josh Horowitz asked the We Live In Time star about a possible reunion with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. Garfield played it cool when the topic came up. “Yeah, of course, your assumption is not unfounded.” the Spider-Man star smirked. “If I was in your position, I can imagine going, ‘Yeah, he’s probably had some conversations,’ too, yeah.” So, there are clearly some assumptions at play. Garfield is determined to play the werewolf again it seems and Marvel fans have to be delighted about trying to catch him in the act this time around.

When pressed a bit further, Garfield offered, “I also understand that question as well. I also understand in your position you’re going to be wondering, because it was such a success, that you’d go, ‘Well they must be talking about it.’” “I could imagine how you imagine that to be true.” Horowitz also joked about betting on an “Amazing” return for the Marvel star. Garfield didn’t want to be involved in anyone losing any money. He joked, “This feels a little tantamount to illegal, kind of insider trading in some kind of way. No matter what I say, I could be held liable for that, and I’m going to decline to comment.”

Could we see them again?

The truth of the matter here is that Garfield’s return might be out of his hands. Spider-Man 4 could go a number of ways. There are a lot of hot rumors on social media right now about the fourth installment being a multiverse battle movie against symbiotes. If Sony and Marvel Studios go that route, it would be easy to work in an Amazing Spider-Man cameo. But, if Spider-Man 4 keeps it more to the street-level, it might be a bit tougher to find a place for Tobey Maguire and Garfield in that narrative. However, fan sentiment seems to count for a lot in the superhero genre lately. (Just look over at that staggering box office for Deadpool & Wolverine for more information on that.) So, if the people want it, maybe it could still happen. Everything is in limbo.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Was A Healing Journey For Peter #3

Peter #3 came in clutch

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a box office triumph in its own right. Getting Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire together in one movie felt like a once-in-a-lifetime event. The multiverse hadn’t been used as many times back in 2021. But, it all had a kind of glow. Getting that resolution for Peter #3 was a huge part of the audience’s enjoyment of that movie. But, the filmmakers had to convince Garfield to come back. Once he got some assurances that it would be an emotional role rather than just a fun cameo, the star joined the cast. During the Red Sea Festival last year, the Spider-Man star explained his long love affair with this character.

“I’ve loved Spider-Man since I was three years old,” Garfield explained to the packed crowd. “I was in the gym a lot. I ate soup and berries. I trained at Parkour and yoga. I helped with the script. I need to nourish that child who is out there watching.”

He added, “I think until all three of us were in the room rehearsing, figuring out what we were going to do, there was no way of writing it. Every single one of us had our version of that character and we didn’t know how they were going to interact until they were interacting in the room together. So it was as if you were making a low-budget short film with friends. And it was the biggest movie in the history of movies.”

Aaah! A werewolf.

Every time Andrew Garfield opens his mouth his love for Spider-Man and this franchise comes pouring out. People are going to continue to ask him if he’s going to be in Spider-Man 4, and he’s probably going to keep giving those interviewers the runaround up until he’s announced as a part of the film. Honestly, he probably should, because trying to guess whether he and Tobey Maguire were in the third installment wound up being some of the best guerilla marketing that a studio has done in quite some time.



