Tom Holland Tried to Make Non-MCU Spider-Man Movies With Venom and Kraven the Hunter

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland pitched some non-MCU movie ideas to Sony when their deal with Disney expired. Those storylines included a Venom crossover and Kraven the Hunter. In a conversation with Empire Magazine, the Spidey actor revealed that when the future of his character being in the Marvel Studios films was up in the air, he drove straight to producer Amy Pascal’s house and began pitching storylines. As the entire Internet went into a lather about Spider-Man not being a part of the MCU anymore, Holland was all about trying to figure out what the plan was for the future. A lot has been made of his tearful call outside of a pub to Bob Iger about saving the deal. But, it’s clear that the young star basically put on the full-court press to have a plan for what to do next in the aftermath of either decision. That was smart because it’s not like this was going to be the end of the Wall-Crawler on the big screen at any rate.

Holland explained, “On the day that the announcement happened that I would no longer be in the MCU… I just drove over to Amy Pascal’s house and sat with her by her pool, and we sat there for hours, just chatting, and pitching movies. How would we do a film without Marvel? Does Peter Parker fall through a portal, and then he’s in the Venom world? Or do we do a Kraven the Hunter film?”

“It was a nice distraction… because as a young kid I was so in love with Marvel, and I was so lucky to be a part of it that when they took the rug from under my feet, I was not ready to say goodbye yet…,” he added.

The current crop of Spider-Man stars is under no illusion that things will be the same after No Way Home. In some comments to Entertainment Weekly recently, Holland said that they’re treating this movie like it’s going to be the end.

“We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” Holland said. “I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

