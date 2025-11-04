Scream 7 Confirms a Major Sidney Theory With Neve Campbell’s Return (& Sets Up Her Worst Ghostface Fight Yet)

Scream 7 will bring back Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, and it’s already confirmed one popular fan theory about the character. The franchise’s ultimate final girl missed out on the sixth installment, as contract negotiations with Campbell fell through, but she’s back for number seven, and once again the target of Ghostface. As the Scream 7 trailer makes clear, Sid is going to be dragged back to her past battles in Woodsboro by the latest iteration of the killer, and it promises to be one of her most personal fights with him to date.

This time around, it isn’t just Sidney who Ghostface is trying to kill, but the rest of her family – there’s her husband, Mark (Joel McHale), and even more notably her daughter, played by Isabel May. The first trailer revealed a bittersweet connection between Sidney’s daughter and the franchise’s history by confirming that she’s called Tatum, named after Sid’s best friend and Dewey Riley’s sister from the first movie, who was played by Rose McGowan. That Tatum had one of Scream‘s most memorable deaths, as she was crushed by a garage door while stuck in a cat flap, but Sidney has made sure to honor her friend – and now has to hope her daughter can escape a similar fate.

Tatum Makes Scream 7 Worse For Sidney Prescott

The inclusion of Tatum as a target for Ghostface makes this latest round with the masked serial killer so much worse for Sidney. It’s her greatest fear come to life: that not only will she once again be the main focus of their murderous plans, but that her family will be as well. And her daughter being named after her friend only compounds the issue and brings with it a sense of things coming full circle, as what was intended to honor her now becomes a harrowing reminder of the last time Ghostface went after a Tatum.

However, while May’s character carries the name Tatum, the trailer also suggests she’ll very much take after her mother. She even wears the same jacket that Sid did in Scream 2, and says she wants to be a “fighter,” like her mom, echoing words directly spoken by Sidney previously in the franchise. Tatum isn’t backing down from Ghostface, but is prepared to take the fight to him in a similar way, setting up what will presumably be the final girls of the movie.

Of course, Sidney is no stranger to her family being involved in Ghostface affairs – though it’s often been on the other side. Her half-brother, Roman Bridger, was the killer in Scream 3 (and will be back in some way in the seventh installment), and her cousin, Jill Roberts, was one of the murderers in Scream 4. It’s probably safe to assume that twist won’t be repeated, and there’ll be no Tatum-as-Ghostface reveal, although I guess you never fully know with this franchise.

Even without that, though, there’s plenty of Sidney’s past coming back to haunt her. As mentioned, Roman will return in some capacity, and so too will Stu Macher. The new Ghostface, whomever it is, refers to “where we grew up,” and the trailer shows the Macher house burning down, so there’s clearly a strong connection to the franchise’s past and to Sidney’s entire life here, from her days in Woodsboro with Tatum Riley to her days as a mother with Tatum, her daughter, and it’s all going to collide in horrifying fashion.

Scream 7 will be released on February 27th, 2026.

