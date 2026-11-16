5 Actors Rumored for DCU Roles Before James Gunn Left, And Who We Think They Might Have Played

The news that James Gunn and Peter Safran are out at DC Studios came as a shock to almost everyone. They were only just getting started with their lengthy plan for the future of DC movies and had put out several strong movies and shows to this point. With them out and former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham in, there are plenty of changes coming to the franchise, even if they aren’t going forward with a full reboot. One of the biggest elements that will feel different is probably going to be casting choices, as several names were rumored for Gunn’s vision.

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These stars who were in talks for potential roles in James Gunn’s DC Universe include some of his most consistent collaborators, actors looking for their first major superhero projects, and veterans of the genre hoping to tackle a new character. They are all interesting choices who most fans were hoping to see get involved in Gunn’s world and take over some of the most notable superhero characters in the world. Of course, there’s still a solid chance they could end up in future DC movies or shows, but for now we can only speculate about who they were likely going to portray.

5) Chris Pratt

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The working relationship between Chris Pratt and James Gunn is evident. Gunn’s biggest claim to fame is his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which featured Pratt as the lead character, Peter Quill. With Gunn in charge at DC and the trilogy completed, there have been plenty of rumors of Pratt coming over. Even Pratt and Gunn have discussed this, with Pratt addressing the talk of him possibly playing Batman.

Pratt noted that Gunn had a somewhat harsh response to the idea. He said, “I sent a picture of myself with a Batman mask on. It’s a little aggressive to James [Gunn]. I did it in Photoshop, and he just said ‘ha ha.’ It’s safe to say, I’m not going to be Batman.” That said, it would be interesting to see Pratt one day play a comic book villain, as that’s outside his wheelhouse and gives him a chance to stretch his skills.

4 Glen Powell

Image courtesy of A24 Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

It seems like Glen Powell is in contention for every role these days. Ever since he stole scenes in Top Gun: Maverick, Powell has been everywhere from Hit Man to Twisters to Anyone But You to The Running Man. Surprisingly, the one genre we haven’t seen him pop up in is superheroes, outside of a tiny role in The Dark Knight Rises before he was a star. It makes total sense that he was a name brought up for Gunn’s DC vision.

As is the case with a lot of the guys discussed, people have liked the idea of Powell portraying Bruce Wayne. However, his charisma seems fit for other roles. Booster Gold was a popular idea for Powell, though he also feels like he’d be a great choice for Constantine. In fact, the idea of a Constantine project from Gunn feels like it would’ve been incredible and putting Powell at the forefront feels like it would’ve guaranteed its success.

3) Jensen Ackles

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Another name brought up often for James Gunn’s DC was Jensen Ackles. The Supernatural star has been hilarious as Soldier Boy in The Boys, giving him some live-action superhero street cred. However, Ackles has a lengthy history with the genre, having voiced Jason Todd in Batman: Under the Red Hood before lending his voice to Bruce Wayne himself in a few projects, including Batman: The Long Halloween.

That has made Ackles a consistent name brought up for Batman in Gunn’s planned The Brave and the Bold film. That was set to be a different take on Batman that showcases his relationship with Damian Wayne. Gunn shot down rumors of Ackles playing Batman, but there are other characters he still could’ve been good for. He could bring Jason Todd to life or take on heroes like Green Arrow or Booster Gold. Ackles is someone who can blend comedy with the physicality needed for these roles, so he’d fit for a lot of parts.

2) Alan Ritchson

Similar to Glen Powell, Alan Ritchson is one of the most sought-after male actors in Hollywood these days. His lead role in Reacher is some of the best stuff on TV right now and there’s no doubt that he has the physical build to play either a superhero or a villain. Of course, he’s another name that has been brought up for Batman, but we think he’d actually be great as someone who opposes the Caped Crusader.

Ritchson as Slade Wilson, better known as Deathstroke, feels like an ideal fit. Again, Ritchson has the build for the role, but he can also be especially intimidating. Deathstroke would’ve been a perfect villain for The Brave and the Bold, though we’ll likely never get that. We could also see Ritchson play Hawkman, Captain Atom, Orion, or even give us a new take on Bane. He could even go way back and play Aquaman, a role he already had early on in Smallville.

1) Adria Arjona

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm Image Courtesy of Netflix

The most consistent James Gunn casting rumor has been Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman. This has been heavily discussed for months at this point and there are even people who believe she landed the role officially and was slated to make her debut in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow sequel next year. Even if that were true, that status could be up in the air with the new regime change. However, Arjona feels like a spectacular pick as Wonder Woman.

While the 2017 film about Diana Prince was well-received, people weren’t raving about Gal Gadot’s performance over the years. Arjona has an impressive track record already in Blink Twice, Andor, and Hit Man, among others. She has shown a knack for both drama and action, and needs a superhero redemption movie after appearing in Morbius. While people can see her as other characters, like Renee Montoya, Wonder Woman feels too perfect for Arjona to think of anything else.

Have you heard about other great James Gunn DC casting rumors? Who would you have wanted to see most? Let us know in the comments.