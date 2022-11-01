Ant-Man 3 Star Kathryn Newton Teases Her Take on Cassie Lang

The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrived last week, which undoubtedly left viewers excited for the Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel. One of the biggest surprises of the film is the recasting of Cassie Lang, with Big Little Lies and Freaky star Kathryn Newton stepping into the role. Cassie was previously portrayed by Abby Ryder Fortson in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame, making the idea of Newton taking on the character definitely surprising. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Newton teased what she brings to the character, and that her version of Cassie is "kind of a mess."

"That I'm really not perfect and I'm super impatient and I want to be a hero but I have no idea what I'm doing and I think Cassie Lang is like that," Newton explained. "She's just trying to figure out how to be a good person and you know making a lot of mistakes. She's kind of a mess really, yeah, and so am I."

"You're definitely gonna see some of that," Newton said of the messiness. "Oh, my good heart."

What is Ant-Man 3 about?

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter, Cassie, are accidentally sent to the Quantum Realm with no way to get back and encounter threats in a breathtaking world, plus might fight against their newest enemy, Kang the Conqueror, who has a ruthless army and a mysterious agenda.

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, and Bill Murray as the film's villain.

"I still feel like I can't talk about it because I'm not on set and I just don't want to jinx anything until I'm really there, making the movie," Newton said in an interview earlier this year. "But it's a dream come true for me to be part of the MCU, and I'm so honored and so grateful because I love the Marvel universe so much. Five years ago, if you asked me what my dream was, I would have said, 'To be in a Marvel move.' So everybody who knows me knows how much it means to me, and I'm just so excited!"

"So I don't want to say anything because I don't want to get in trouble," Newton continued. "I made a joke that my dad still doesn't officially know. I think he's seen it on my Instagram, but I haven't told him because I don't want to get in trouble when he goes to Starbucks and just starts talking to somebody about it. You know what I mean? Now I can say, 'It's not my fault! I didn't tell him!' I love my parents, but you don't want them to tell anybody anything."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.



