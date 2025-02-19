The 7 Best Duos in the MCU

Superheroes usually work solo. Or at least, that’s what we’ve been led to believe since forever. But over time, that’s changed, especially with the Marvel Cinematic Universe creating some really interesting dynamics between characters. After the Avengers films, this only grew, since fighting as a team proved to be a hit with audiences. With a mix of humor, heart, and action, we got to see superheroes rely on each other in ways that were unexpected yet exciting. Since then, even spinoffs and series have popped up – not just to push important narratives forward, but to bring back some of the fan-favorite partnerships from the movies.

These days, picking the best MCU duos isn’t easy, but there are definitely pairs that stand out and are still remembered for all kinds of reasons. Some have even become crucial to the franchise’s current storyline.

Deadpool and Wolverine

Uniting Wade Wilson with Logan was easily one of the MCU’s best moves. Even though they’ve been an unstoppable duo in the comics, seeing their dynamic play out on screen is a whole different experience. The most interesting part? The glaring contrast in their personalities – while one leans into comedy, sarcasm, and pure chaos, the other is all about being serious and perpetually annoyed. That alone makes their interactions even more entertaining, but it also creates the perfect balance between unpredictability and raw intensity.

Deadpool isn’t exactly the kind of hero who plays well with others (let alone a full team), so watching him team up with the relentless Wolverine is something completely unique. At this point, it’s clear they complete each other in the most absurd way possible, and seeing them back in action together is something fans would do just about anything for. And even though their meeting was orchestrated by the TVA, would Deadpool really be able to break box office records if he had to stop a temporal distortion all by himself? On top of all that, the natural chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman makes their dynamic even more electrifying from the very first scene.

Iron Man and Spider-Man

Here, the brilliance lies in the fact that the great Tony Stark raises Peter Parker. However, the most interesting part is that this has two meanings: either to help the young man become a great hero and a part of the Avengers, or to be a father figure. Right from the start, Peter shows complete admiration for his mentor, and even with his classic eyerolls, Iron Man certainly learns a lot from him. The relationship between the two is so well-developed from the very beginning, showing the ups and downs that naturally come with any bond – and this is clearly evident right from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

But it’s in Avengers: Infinity War that we truly see the importance of this duo and the deep affection they have for each other. In the last two films of Marvel’s famous team, we understand just how far Stark is willing to go to bring Peter back from the Blip. This also affects their dynamic in action, as the boy follows Iron Man’s orders without hesitation, and Tony, for his part, shows confidence when Spider-Man comes up with creative solutions to help with the mission.

Falcon and Winter Soldier

They are definitely the definition of “best duo,” and it’s no surprise that they even got their own series. Sam and Bucky were Steve Rogers’s best friends, and they had to team up after Captain America’s decision to stay in the past to face their own personal challenges. Between playful banter about who’s faster or more capable of carrying Captain’s shield (and plenty of arguing), at the end of the day, they are the ultimate example of best friends – they’ve got each other’s backs and don’t sugarcoat things.

However, if there’s one thing that stands out in this partnership, it’s definitely their loyalty. Even in the midst of chaos, they manage to put their conflicts aside and work together for the greater good. This makes them easy to relate to for the audience, especially because they’re two MCU characters who aren’t afraid to show their flaws and human sides. Their relationship also ended up creating a strong friendship between Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Black Widow and Yelena

Relationships in the MCU aren’t just about friendships. The “blood” bond is a unique and special aspect, especially when we think about the Black Widows. While audiences first got to know Natasha through her friendship with Clint, it wasn’t until her solo film that Yelena emerged and proved to be an amazing partner for her sister. Of course, there’s plenty of teasing between them, and they’re not afraid to show it when you think about their first on-screen interaction. Just like Sam and Bucky, they bicker, but it’s fun to watch because their dynamic is more rooted in family issues. However, even though siblings argue and fight, they also go to great lengths for each other.

At the same time, they’re incredible to watch in combat. Both trained in the same way, there’s a satisfying complementarity in their fighting styles – Natasha is more focused and strategic, while Yelena brings a bolder attitude with a touch of irony. Plus, emotional support is a major strength for them. This bond also has a strong influence on the MCU’s future, as Yelena will play a larger role in Thunderbolts*, carrying on Natasha’s legacy.

Thor and Loki

Fighting and sibling rivalry don’t last long when it comes to Odin’s children. Thor has always shown concern for his brother, even when Loki was deep in hatred and ready to betray him. However, Thor: Ragnarok really stood out when we saw the two of them side by side, fighting their enemies. There’s even a comic moment that gives us a glimpse of how their brotherhood might have played out from the start, if there hadn’t been such intense enmity between them. With that, it’s clear that they’ve become one of the fans’ favorite pairs.

But it was Loki’s death that really solidified it. Even then, it was beautiful – and tragic – to hear the God of Mischief tell his brother just how much he considered himself part of Thor’s real family. The hero’s pain after the event is heartbreaking, because not only does it mark the end of a partnership that was so enjoyable to watch, but it also shows us him laying bare his deepest sorrow. There was a truly beautiful connection between the two of them.

Rocket and Groot

When we talk about duos in the MCU, one thing you’d expect to see on any list is, without a doubt, harmony. But Rocket and Groot take it to the next level and deliver an unlikely, yet perfectly chaotic, dynamic. Their bond forms naturally, but it’s incredibly satisfying to see how it gradually develops, especially with the new version of Groot. Their friendship grows over time, with Rocket even taking on a fatherly role for the tree-like creature – this adds a more emotional layer to their connection as well. Some even argue they’ve got something better than Spider-Man and Iron Man.

But the real magic of their duo lies in the fact that they’re never apart. Always ready for any mission, they prove that they’ll tackle it together, no matter what. That’s also why they make such an exciting combo when they team up with Thor in Avengers: Infinity War. The Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is an absolute blast, but it wouldn’t be the same without Rocket and Groot.

Ant-Man and The Wasp

It’s hard to find couples fighting together in the MCU, and although there are a few, nobody beats Scott and Hope. At first, she serves only as a mentor and trainer for Ant-Man, since she holds all the knowledge he needs to truly become a hero. When she decides to join him in Ant-Man and the Wasp, not only are we as surprised as Scott, but we also see how the idea of a superhero having a partner is something we’d love to see more often. This becomes even more clear when we realize that each of them has different abilities, but when combined, they elevate any fight.

Besides, because they’re a couple, it’s also heartwarming to see the complete trust they have in each other. Whether in combat or in lighter moments, the dynamic between Scott and Hope proves that heroes can be even stronger when they fight side by side with someone they truly trust.