Bill & Ted Face the Music Fans Set Guinness World Record For Most People Playing Air Guitar Online Simultaneously

Yesterday saw the long-awaited release of Bill & Ted Face the Music, the first Bill and Ted movie since 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. The movie currently has a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty great for a comedy threequel. ComicBook.com's own Russ Burlingame gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "a most triumphant time." If you got the chance to watch the movie, you know the end credits feature people all around the world, many of which are playing air guitar. Well, it turns out, the movie broke a world record! You can read Orion Picture's statement below:

"Orion Pictures and BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC, with the help of the film's most excellent fans, have successfully set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD Title for 'Most People Playing Air Guitar Online Simultaneously,' bringing the most bodacious air guitarists from around the world together to celebrate the film. On August 24, 2020, 186 participants from over 20 countries around the world completed the virtual jam session with support from the Air Guitar World Championships (AGWC) as part of their #MakeAirNotWar initiative." You can watch the excellent video at the top of the page.

Yesterday, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter also posted a sweet message to fans in honor of the movie's release.

Bill & Ted Face the Music follows the now middle-aged BFFs as they set out on a new adventure after a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends in an attempt to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe. Between questions about time travel rules and tributes to the late, great George Carlin, the first trailer had a lot of fun stuff to unpack.

In addition to Reeves and Winter, Bill & Ted Face the Music also stars Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill and Ted's daughters. The movie is also set to feature Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. The film is directed by Dean Parisot, from a screenplay written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is now available to watch On Demand and in select theaters.

