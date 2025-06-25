Chris Evans’ 5 Best Non-Superhero Movies (Including Materialists)

Chris Evans may have earned his astronomical fame thanks to his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, the actor boasts an impressive batch of non-superhero movies in his filmography. Before entering the MCU, Evans played the Marvel superhero Johnny Storm/Human Torch in 2005’s Fantastic Four and 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, although this role wasn’t nearly as influential as Captain America. Beyond his comic book movie endeavors, Evans has taken on numerous genres from sci-fi to romance. In his most compelling projects, Evans has featured in both lead and supporting roles, bringing humor, emotion, and complexity to his characters.

The following five movies represent Evans’ best work outside of the superhero genre, and fans of the actor need to check them out now.

1) Sunshine

One of Chris Evans’ greatest films is an underrated sci-fi gem. 2007’s Sunshine takes place in a post-apocalyptic future when the sun stops shining, causing the Earth to freeze. In an attempt to save their home planet, a team of astronauts embarks on a perilous mission reignite the Sun with a fission bomb, though they encounter many more mysteries than they anticipate.

Evans plays James Mace, the engineer aboard the spaceship Icarus II. Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, Sunshine is a fantastic work of sci-fi, delivering suspense action, and impressive visual effects. In addition to Evans, the movie’s star-studded cast includes Cillian Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Rose Byrne, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Benedict Wong. Those looking for an intriguing and enthralling sci-fi movie with a standout performance from Evans should be pleased by Sunshine.

2) Snowpiercer

Based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige, Bong Joon Ho’s 2013 film Snowpiercer depicts a post-climate change Earth turned into a frozen wasteland. The few remaining survivors live on a moving train segregated by class, and tensions boil over to the point of rebellion in Snowpiercer. Evans portrays the character Curtis Everett, the leader of the lower class’s uprising against the wealthy passengers at the front of the train. Evans delivers a commanding lead performance in the film, while Snowpiercer’s captivating story provides plenty of action, thrills and relevant social commentary.

3) Knives Out

Among the best murder mystery movies in recent memory, 2019’s Knives Out is a wildly entertaining whodunnit tale. Director Rian Johnson’s film chronicles detective Benoit Blanc’s (Daniel Craig) in investigation of a famous author’s death. Blanc relentlessly questions those close to the murder victim, triggering an engrossing and unpredictable series of events that ends with the big reveal of the killer. In his second movie following Avengers: Endgame, Evans portrays Ransom Drysdale, the smug and devious grandson of Christopher Plummer’s Harlan Thrombey. Knives Out‘s engaging screenplay only scratches the surface of its brilliance, as the film additionally boasts an A-list cast that brings the narrative to life with personality and humor. Supporting actors Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana De Armas, Toni Collette, and more are magnetic alongside Evans.

4) Gifted

A lesser-known title in Evans’ filmography, 2017’s Gifted takes audiences on an emotional roller coaster ride. The movie, helmed by Marc Webb, stars Evans as Frank Adler, who finds himself at the center of a custody battle for his niece Mary (Mckenna Grace), a seven-year-old mathematical genius. Gifted explores themes about family and is heightened by its charming cast and characters. This movie may not deliver the exhilaration of an Avengers installment, but it makes for excellent drama and features one of Evans’ most impressive outings in front of the camera.

5) Materialists

Evans’ newest movie is a real winner. Celine Song’s Materialists fixates on Lucy (Dakota Johnson), a professional matchmaker unable to decide whether she truly loves affluent financier Harry (Pedro Pascal), or less successful, yet ambitious, ex-boyfriend John (Evans). Although some may believe they’re in for a classic early-2000s romantic comedy, Materialists surprises by offering thoughtful insight on the superficial way people often look at relationships nowadays. The movie still elicits plenty of laughs, but its sincerity and substance separate it from the average romance flick. Evans’ performance as the struggling, yet hopeful actor, trying to win back the love of his life radiates charisma and emotional depth.

Materialists is now playing in theaters.