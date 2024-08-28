Marvel Studios Reveals New Deadpool & Wolverine VFX Video

Deadpool & Wolverine has a new VFX video that shows how Cassandra Nova got her hands under our heroes’ skins. This film is full of wild moments, and the creepy villain is no exception. Marvel Studios showed how Emma Corrin’s telepathic terror came to life on-screen. Deadpool & Wolverine VFX Supervisor Swen Gillberg walks fans through Nova’s ability to physically reach into the psyches of her adversaries. It’s a lot of complex works based in the comics origins of this character. Director Shawn Levy had a couple of favorite panels that he wanted to make sure got into the movie. Corrin’s performance gave the X-Men baddie just enough menace amidst all the jokes and Marvel references running throughout Deadpool & Wolverine.

“In our development processes, we played with different skin thicknesses,” Gillberg explained. “And I liked it thinner, because we actually want to start seeing the details of her knuckles in his skin. There’s definitely a skull in those heads, and she definitely works around it. And then, when the fingers go over the eyeballs, the eyeballs pop out, and it’s great.”

“So, for hands through face, Shawn and the VFX teams started out with comic book reference. There’s some key comic book frames that we really tried to match. Her fingers like to come through the nostrils, the eyeballs, and the ears,” the VXF supervisor continued. “Whenever we are replacing limbs or replacing faces on Emma’s hand has to go somewhere. So, we will just put it off to the side or this side or out of frame. Then, we would do clean plates on the day, to clean up the arm of the hand, and then it post we would do a fully digital hand and arm. Then, into a mostly digital face.”

Deadpool & Wolverine’s Big Villain Was On A Tear

Cassandra Nova was busy during Deadpool & Wolverine fighting our heroes and trying to end the Multiverse. But, One moment that really shocked fans was the villain doing away with Johnny Storm so early in the movie. It’s not everyday that Chris Evans meets such a grisly end in a project. GQ asked Corrin about the wild surprise and how they felt about shocking the audience like that.

VFX behind the scenes

“[I felt] absoooolutely mad,” Corrin smiled. “I felt so bad when we were in the screening the other day. Because we watched it after the New York premiere with all these Lincoln Center full of fans, and everyone was so excited when they see [Evans] appear on screen, and then after three minutes, I’ve killed him. I felt terrible. I was hiding in my seat. Yeah, it was weird. Not something I thought I’d be doing if you’d asked me a few years ago.”

“That’s something [Marvel] do so well, the cameos,” they continued. “You know, they give the people what they want. They give them cameos. But they also don’t use them gratuitously. They’re all there for a reason. And I think you really sense that. Or, I hope people sense that, because I think they’re used really cleverly.”

