Deadpool & Wolverine: Dafne Keen Reflects on Logan Reunion

Deadpool & Wolverine’s Dafne Keen talked about the emotional impact of that campfire scene with Logan. The Hollywood Reporter asked the X-23 actress about juggling her duties on Star Wars: The Acolyte and this year’s massive MCU blockbuster. When the idea of coming back for another movie with Hugh Jackman first reached her ears, the actress was a bit unsure. However, bits like the one near the campfire, really turned the tide for Keen. Laura and Wolverine share an emotional bond built off of the events of Logan. Even though she’s playing a different variant of X-23, that sort of journey, obviously affected her character in Deadpool & Wolverine. Here’s how she tells that story.

“Imagine losing your only father figure in life, only to reunite with your father almost ten years later, but he doesn’t know that you are his daughter and he doesn’t have that bond with you in return. So it’s heartbreaking and beautiful that they are almost father and daughter in every universe,” Keen shared. “As soon as they meet each other, he feels comfortable enough to have that conversation with her. I don’t think he would’ve had that conversation with anyone else, and she wouldn’t have had that conversation with anyone else either. So it was a really lovely thing to play, because, even if he doesn’t know her, he does know her. They’re one and the same.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool & Wolverine Brings Back X-23

Dafne Keen surprised in that trailer.

Deadpool & Wolverine really presented a life raft for X-23’s character. Keen was absolutely thrilled to put Laura’s glasses back on for the MCU entry. A long time ago, there was plans for her character to get her own movie. However, Keen told Entertainment Weekly that those ideas got scrapped because of the Fox and Disney merger. She had made peace with the fact that she might never play X-23 again. But, then a call from Shawn Levy during Star Wars: The Acolyte really changed things and the star is extremely grateful for that wild sequence of events.

“It was very much a reality that then kind of fell through,” Keen revealed. “There were talks of a script being made. I’d heard it was an X-23 [movie]. I dunno how much of what I’m saying is true because I was 11, but this is what I’d heard through the grapevine.”

“I was quite sad,” she said of Disney purchasing 20th Century Fox, and effectively ending the X-Men franchise as we once knew it. “I was like, ‘Oh well, I guess that’s it. That’s life, and I’ll have to move on’ – even though this is one of the greatest characters I’ll ever get to play, and annoyingly, I got to play her at 11! I peaked at 11.”

Do you love having her back in Deadpool & Wolverine? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!