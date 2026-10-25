Doomsday Test Screening Details Are Good News (Especially For Cyclops Fans)

Well-known industry insider Daniel Richtman, better known as Daniel RPK on the internet, is throwing out a few crumbs about the recent test screenings of Avengers: Doomsday, claiming that early viewers left the theater thoroughly impressed, with one saying that the movie, which clocked in at two hours and fifty minutes (not counting the dozens of hours necessary to catch up or rewatch certain shows and movies in preparation), was “way better than expected.” And if you’re an X-Men fan hoping to see your favorite mutant appear front and center (and your favorite mutant just so happens to be Cyclops), you’re in for a real treat; he apparently stole the show.

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Other tidbits from these early screenings include that Doctor Doom has been named one of Marvel’s best villains in its entire cinematic run, and that there will be at least one important post-credit scene. And it’s a good thing that Robert Downey Jr. had such a stellar performance as Doom, considering how skeptical some fans were about his return to the franchise after Tony Stark’s death. Take all of that with the other small details that we know, such as the return of the Bifrost as this movie’s intergalactic hero highway, and it seems like Doomsday might actually live up to the hype.

We Also Know There Are About To Be a Ton of Changes for the Avengers

As highlighted in the most recent television spots, the Avengers as a whole are all in a place of flux and change; whether it’s Ant-Man still calling Steve Rogers Cap despite Sam Wilson standing right there, or the children who have entered the lives of Steve and Thor, everything is different for this group, especially as the Fantastic Four are set to enter the picture and change the dynamic even more. There’s also the introduction of John Walker, the former Captain America who now fights crime under the name U.S. Agent, into the mix, which makes things feel particularly messy as Steve is back and Sam is still fighting for recognition as Captain America.

But with all of this and so, so much more (the X-Men, whatever is happening in Wakanda, and the fact that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man is going to be there), it’s heartening to hear that the film managed to not only juggle all of the intricate moving pieces, but was also able to put together a story that’s sure to impress the audience at large—even the fans who are less than amused by Marvel’s recent marketing strategy, not entirely convinced about the direction that the franchise has been taken, or the ones who have made accusations of fan service and style over substance taking over the IP in recent years.