Drew Barrymore Confirms Her Grandpa's Corpse Was Indeed Stolen

Drew Barrymore started out in Hollywood at a very young age, so she has a whole lot of interesting stories to tell about the career that began when she was 7. Recently, Barrymore was featured on Hot Ones and shared some history about her iconic death scene in Scream. The actor also talked about her famous family of actors, including her legendary grandfather, John Barrymore. Drew was asked about the rumor that her grandfather's friends, WC Fields, Errol Flynn, and Sadakichi Hartmann, dug up John's corpse for "one last party." According to Drew, those rumors are actually true.

"Not only yes, but there have been cinematic interpretations of that," Barrymore revealed. "A Blake Edwards film called S.O.B that's just brilliant and fun to watch."

"I've heard things," she said. "But I can't know ever if that's even true," she replied when asked if it was the inspiration for Weekend at Bernie’s.

"I hope my friends do the same for me," Barrymore added. "That is the kind of spirit I can get behind. Just prop the old bag up and have a last few rounds." She continued, "I think death comes with so much morose sadness, and I understand that, but if it's okay, just with me, if everyone can be really happy and celebratory and have a party, that would be my preference."

Barrymore will soon begin her own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, on CBS. An adorable promo for the show featured Barrymore interviewing her younger self using old footage from The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. In the promo, Barrymore promises that her new show is "going to spend an hour every day celebrating life."

As for the Scream franchise, Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have been tapped to direct Scream 5, marking the first time someone other than the late Wes Craven has stepped behind the camera for one of the Scream movies. The screenplay was written by The Amazing Spider-man's James Vanderbilt and Castle Rock's Guy Busick.

It was recently announced that David Arquette and Courteney Cox would be returning for Scream 5 to play Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, respectively. Arquette has been talking about his time the franchise lately, revealing that Cox's infamous bangs from Scream 3 were actually his fault. The actor also recently shared that he hopes Neve Campbell will return to play franchise lead, Sidney Prescott.

The Drew Barrymore Show premieres on September 14th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.