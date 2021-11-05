Eternals: Marvel Fans Slam Superheroes Who Didn’t Help the Avengers Fight Thanos
"Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now." So says Ajak (Salma Hayek) in the first teaser trailer for Marvel's Eternals, about a race of human-looking ancient aliens who have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, where Captain America (Chris Evans) assembles almost all of Earth's mightiest heroes before Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrifices himself to save the universe, Eternals is set in the wake of an "unexpected tragedy" that forces these secret superheroes — including Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Ikaris (Richard Madden) — out of the shadows for the first time in their history.
It's old-soul Sprite (Lia McHugh) who asks the gathered Eternals, "Now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are both gone, who do you think's gonna lead the Avengers?" This post-Endgame reference has fans questioning why the Eternals didn't reveal themselves in the fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin), who invaded Earth to collect the last of the six Infinity Stones before snapping away half of all life in the universe in Avengers: Infinity War.
Stonekeeper Red Skull (Ross Marquand) identifies Thanos as the son of A'Lars and Sui-San — who in the Marvel comic books are Eternals — a relation that makes Thanos the cousin of Thena (played in Eternals by Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Angelina Jolie). Marvel's viral marketing for Eternals confirmed the Mad Titan's connection to these ancient aliens:
"Thanos' origin is said to be on Saturn's largest moon, Titan, making him a Titanian in nature. It is rumored however that Thanos is the last of an ancient and highly sophisticated species known throughout the universe as 'The Eternals.'"
The synopsis for Eternals reveals "an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants," a.k.a. the mortal foes of the Eternals, hinting the Deviants are the reason these shadowy superheroes have only "watched and guided" humanity until now.
Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige previously revealed that the Deviants in Eternals "will look unlike any Deviants you've seen in the comics," adding the film introduces a "new form" of the mutated subhuman species. Here's what Marvel fans have to say about the Eternals sitting out the fight against one of their own in Infinity War and Endgame:
Avengers Assemble
Ok but to be clear the Eternals didn’t feel like helping with Thanos— Shalyah Evans (@ShalyahEvans) May 24, 2021
The #Eternals watching Thanos beat the Avengers and kill half of all life in the universe pic.twitter.com/5GWddw2MLQ— David Opie 🌈 (@DavidOpie) May 24, 2021
Avengers: Infinite Wars
feeling real sympathy for the Eternals writers who had to dream up an explanation for why the Eternals ignored millennia of genocide, war & natural disasters, but decide to start "helping humanity" like 2 years *after* Thanos killed off half the population.— Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) May 24, 2021
the Eternals are truly showing up with starbucks 7000 years late for the "saving the world" meeting— Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) May 24, 2021
The Eternals' Problem
If I was an Avenger, I’d definitely HATE The Eternals cause where the hell were y’all at??? 😭— the bad guy (@pinkprinttingz) May 24, 2021
Especially since if it’s accurate to the comics Thanos WAS an Eternal so he was The Eternals problem and they let the Avengers deal with him😂— CAPTAIN 117 | #FalconandTheWinterSoldier/fan (@captain_117) May 24, 2021
Never Interfered
The Eternals: “...we never intervened”
The Avengers and the rest of the world after Thanos: pic.twitter.com/3JH1tiL28J— Jodie-Leigh (@ajodieleigh) May 24, 2021
the fact that the eternals knew about the avengers? they’ve been laughing at them trying to save the earth since 2012 and I think that’s iconic of them pic.twitter.com/fbW7bU9Z7K— alias (@itsjustanotherx) May 24, 2021
Looking Strong, Avengers!
The Avengers: fight loki, ultron, thanos. Almost died, wipe half the entire universe
The Eternals: Looking strong, guys🤗🤗 https://t.co/P6lATnn9CU— nana (@hanluizy) May 24, 2021
The eternals when avengers was getting destroyed by Thanos #Eternals pic.twitter.com/4S11Bcm45f— Marvel/DC (@soapw1) May 24, 2021
Eternals: Endgame
My biggest gripe with how Marvel is setting up the Eternals is how they mentioned they “didn’t feel like they needed to step in” until now. But they watched Thanos, a part Eternal madman, collect all the infinity stones and then wipe out half the universe.— P 🤩 (@PenzaminFrankln) May 24, 2021
but what were the eternals doing during thanos???????— K is waiting for loki४ (@goldloki) May 24, 2021
The Eternals while Thanos was destroying half of all life in the universe pic.twitter.com/b9ewLH5Oi4— Deadpool (@itswadewilson) May 24, 2021
Marvel Studios releases Eternals in theaters on November 5.