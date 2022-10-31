Henry Cavill Wants His Superman Return to Inspire DC Fans

DC fans were both surprised and thrilled when, in a post-credits scene in Black Adam, Henry Cavill returned to the role as Superman. It's a moment that both Cavill and fans had been hoping for for quite some time and Cavill has since gone on to promise that the scene was "just a taste" of what's to come with his return to the DC Universe. Now, the actor is opening up about what he envisions for his return as the iconic hero, telling Screen Rant that he's looking forward to bringing a more hopeful Superman to the screen, one that he hopes will inspire DC fans.

"There is so much in the way of conversations to be had," Cavill said. "Obviously, I have a very close connection to the character. And there is something extraordinarily special about him; extraordinarily special about his capacity to give and to love. I don't mean romantically; I mean his love for Earth and for the people who live here, and to make people feel powerful — to make people feel like Superman themselves."

He added, "I have plenty of desires for this, of course, which will be discussed more in time. But the most important thing, which I will be aiming for, is for the audience to leave the cinema and to feel like they can fly, to feel like they can protect, and to feel like they want to give to everyone else. That would be my goal."

How Did Henry Cavill End Up in Black Adam?

Previously, The Hollywood Reporter published a detailed look at the current state of DC movies at Warner Bros. DC Films boss Walter Hamada left the company, and it was announced yesterday that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the ailing DC Films. However, it was Warner Bros. film bosses Michael De Luca and Pam Abd who ultimately helped Dwayne Johnson get the Cavill cameo. Hamada reportedly didn't want the cameo to happen because he wanted to move away from the Snyder era of the DCEU. When he said no, Johnson went above Hamada and asked De Luca and Abdy to make the cameo happen. They said yes, the deal was done around Labor Day, and they shot the scene last month.

"We fought for years to bring you back," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "They always said no. But to [Dany and Hiram Garcia] & myself 'no' was not an option. We can't build out our DCEU w/out the world's greatest superhero. And fans will always come first."

What's Next for Henry Cavill's Superman?

Nothing has been officially announced just yet, but there are definitely plans in place for Cavill to have a future as Superman on the big screen. Executives at Warner Bros. reportedly want more focus on Superman going forward, and they just hired the duo of James Gunn and Peter Safran to spearhead the DC franchise.