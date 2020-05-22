Zack Snyder Reveals New Look At Ryan Choi From Justice League Snydercut

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally happening, and it will be a very different Justice League than what we got in theaters. As Snyder himself revealed, the theatrical Justice League was only about 25% of Snyder's real storyline, which involved a lot more DC Universe world-building, with several additional characters that were cut from the theatrical film. One of those characters was Ryan Choi, who DC fans better know as the 2000s version of The Atom! Now, thanks to Snyder, we have a new look at Ryan Choi's role in Justice League's Snyder Cut, featuring actor Orion Lee in the role!

Unfortunately, Joss Whedon's recut of Justice League reduced Ryan Choi's role down to an Easter egg mention of his name, on Silas Stone's computer screen. As you can above, though, Snyder planned to introduce a much bigger arc for Choi in his Justice League. We've already gotten teases of Ryan Choi's scene in the Snyder Cut, which sees him working with Silas Stone at S.T.A.R. Labs, to unlock the mysteries of alien technology that saves Vic Stone's life (and creates Cyborg), and brings the threat of Darkseid and Apokolips back to Earth.

This is just one small example of the much bigger scope of the story that Zack Snyder was telling in Justice League. It wasn't just a DC superhero team-up film, it really was the door to the much larger DC Snyderverse vision, as well as a much deeper and richer pace when it came to the character developments of the various League members. With The Snyder Cut now being completed, there's legitimate question about whether or not DC and WB plan to complete the full Snyder Justice League trilogy - and whether or not the doors the Snyder Cut opens (like introducing the Atom) will actually lead somewhere.

In the meantime: Justice League storyline for Ray Fisher's Vic Stone / Cyborg was clearly one of the most heavily-edited aspects of the film, when it came to creating the theatrical version. We've seen overwhelming evidence through still images Snyder released that Vic Stone's pre-Cyborg life, and his painful family drama, was at the heart of Justice League's story. That arc does a much better job of justifying why Cyborg is so instrumental in ultimately stopping Justice League villain Steppenwolf, and saving the Earth. Snyder also had a lot more in mind for Cyborg's arc over several films, as he tried to grapple with the living alien technology inside him and its connection to the ultimate evil: Darkseid and the Anti-Life Equation.

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives on HBO Max in 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.