Justice League’s Ray Fisher: Warner Bros. Is Undermining the Seriousness of Reports About “Toxicity and Abuse”

Justice League star Ray Fisher accuses Warner Bros. Pictures of downplaying the seriousness of the "toxicity and abuse" occurring behind the scenes at DC Films, saying the company attempted to paint him as "an actor with petty creative differences" in a statement released over the weekend. In response to Fisher's viral tweet about Walter Hamada, President of DC Films, Warner Bros. in a statement said the actor is not cooperating with its investigation into complaints made against replacement Justice League director Joss Whedon and producer Geoff Johns. Fisher quickly disputed that assertion on Twitter, calling the statement a "desperate and scattershot attempt" at discrediting him to "continue protecting those in power."

"It really is a shame that @wbpictures willfully chose to publicly undermine the seriousness of the toxicity and abuse that myself and others have reported to WB HR and Labor Relations," Fisher wrote Monday in a tweet directed at the Warner Bros. Pictures Twitter account.

"They tried to minimize me as being an actor with petty creative differences," Fisher added. "They failed."

In its statement, Warner Bros. said Hamada met with Fisher in July to discuss the actor's concerns about Justice League after Fisher called Whedon's on-set behavior "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable." It was during this conversation that Fisher "complained" about Cyborg's embryonic role in the Ezra Miller-starring Flash movie, according to the studio's statement.

"In their July conversation, Mr. Fisher recounted disagreements he'd had with the film's creative team regarding his portrayal of Cyborg and complained that his suggested script revisions were not adopted," the statement reads in part. "Mr. Hamada explained that creative differences are a normal part of the production process and that a film's writer/director ultimately has to be in charge of these matters."

The statement added, "Notably, Mr. Hamada also told Mr. Fisher that he would elevate his concerns to WarnerMedia so they could conduct an investigation."

Pushing back against claims he declined to speak with a third-party investigator, or that he failed to provide "any specific and credible allegation of misconduct," Fisher on Saturday tweeted proof of an August 26 meeting with an investigator. Weeks after Fisher alleged then-DC CCO Johns made a "thinly veiled threat" against his career, Fisher detailed his issues with Johns and DC Films in a 15-minute video uploaded over the weekend.

In its statement, Warner Bros. said the studio "remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions."

Photo credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images