Kevin Smith Shows Off Jay and Silent Bob Mask While Making Short Film

Kevin Smith seems to be keeping busy during the quarantine. Not only did the director finish the first draft of his Mallrats sequel, Twilight of the Mallrats, but he's also been pretty vocal about the current pandemic. Recently, he recorded a video for all of the people currently working on the frontlines during these tough times. In a recent tweet, Smith revealed that he's using some of this time to make a short film. The director shared an image of the shoot, which features a very fun Jay and Silent Bob face mask.

“Making a short film in the time of Quarantine. Promise we’re all smiling under our masks,” Smith wrote. The image includes Josh Roush, Liv Roush, and Smith’s daughter, Harley Quinn Smith. We’re not positive, but the other person in the photo appears to be Scary Stories We Tell in the Dark star, Austin Zajur, who is dating the younger Smith. Smith doesn't include any details about the short, but you can check out the image in the post below:

Making a short film in the time of Quarantine. Promise we’re all smiling under our masks. pic.twitter.com/oeUU5MOOvT — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 29, 2020

Smith is also one of the many people who have had to postpone events over the current pandemic. Smith's Smodcastle opening was supposed to take place in Leonardo, New Jersey in April, but was moved to July. For those who might be unaware, the Smodcastle was an interesting sort of podcasting/live theater/comedy space in L.A. that opened in 2010. Smith recently took to Instagram to update fans on the opening, holding out hope that the July date will get to remain.

Recently, Smith spoke with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in the latest edition of Talking Shop, and discussed everything from the Snyder Cut to his Mallrats sequel. You can watch the full interview in the video above, but here's what he had to say about the Snyder Cut: “As someone who makes movies, it’s sad to see someone’s vision interrupted. I honestly would like to see the story continued and concluded.” Of course, it's since been announced that HBO Max will release Zack Snyder's Justice League sometime next year.

Earlier today, Smith also took to Twitter to ask fans if he should record the latest episode of Fatman Beyond due to the current state of the country. You can check out the post below:

With all that’s happening right now it felt trivial to do a Fat Man Beyond. So I asked @marcbernardin for his take and he said “I think it might be important to do a show addressing both the things that are tearing us apart as well as the things that bring us together.” Thoughts? — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 30, 2020

Smith's latest movie, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, is now available for home viewing.

