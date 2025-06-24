DC Fans Want Superman Actor to Be the MCU Wolverine (And Not the One You’re Probably Thinking Of)

Marvel Studios is hard at work getting its X-Men reboot right. Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is working with a script from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes writer Michael Lesslie, and that’s all the public information at this point. The Marvel Cinematic Universe project doesn’t even have an official release date, so it’s impossible to estimate when the full official casting news will arrive in the trades or elsewhere. The one silver lining is that the lack of information keeps the fan cast flames burning, with countless Marvel diehards taking to social media to call their shot on who will bring the next generation of mutants to life. As fun as it is to come up with potential fits for Cyclops and Jean Grey, though, the main focus is Wolverine, who Hugh Jackman has played on the big screen for over 20 years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After getting his swan song in Logan, Jackman returned for Deadpool & Wolverine. The 2024 movie featured its fair share of Logan variants, and almost all of them were played by Jackman. However, Superman actor Henry Cavill made a cameo as the “Cavillrine,” delivering a fan cast that’s been making the rounds for years. But at least one fan has moved on from Cavill and wants another Man of Steel actor to get a set of adamantium claws.

Superman Actor Tyler Hoechlin Is the Internet’s Choice for MCU Wolverine

Cavill’s cameo, like John Krasinski’s appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, seems more like a nod to the fans than a tease of what’s to come. After all, the actor is busy with his fair share of passion projects, including the Highlander reboot and the Warhammer TV series, and probably doesn’t want to sign another long-term contract with a superhero studio. That doesn’t mean Marvel Studios should move away from the DC well, though, because there’s a lot of positive response to a social media post calling for Tyler Hoechlin to be the next Wolverine.

Hoechlin, of course, played Superman in the Arrowverse and its Superman & Lois spinoff. Unlike previous iterations, Hoechlin’s version of the character was more focused on spending time with his family than fighting bad guys. That worked out in his favor because his sons had powers of their own and needed help controlling them. However, Wolverine isn’t exactly a family man, so it’s hard to envision Superman & Lois‘ Man of Steel as the unhinged mutant. Fortunately, that’s not Hoechlin’s only role, as he got to unleash his wild side as Derek Hale from Teen Wolf. His hairy history proves he has the chops to bring Wolverine to life, but it’s going to take the MCU getting serious about rebooting the character for that to matter.

The MCU May Not Be Ready to Recast Wolverine Yet

While a good chunk of the X-Men will likely look different when the reboot hits theaters, there’s a slim chance that Wolverine isn’t among them. Jackman’s return in Deadpool & Wolverine wasn’t the final chapter many expected it to be, with her hero finding a new family in the Merc With a Mouth’s universe. Deadpool also makes a joke in the movie about having Jackman play the character until he’s 90. He’s not serious, but there’s some truth behind the humor because it feels like Jackman isn’t done and won’t be anytime soon.

Jackman frequently posts workout videos on his social media pages, teasing that he’s staying in Wolverine shape, and there are constant rumors about him joining one of the upcoming Avengers movies. Without hard denial from Kevin Feige and his colleagues, it’s starting to look like Jackman is going to stick around for a lot longer. That’s not to say he will play the Logan that fights alongside the rest of the X-Men for years to come, but there’s no guarantee that the character will be part of that corner of the universe from the jump. While Hoechlin still has a window because he’s only in his late 30s, the MCU can’t wait too long if it wants to help another fan cast become a reality.

Would you like to see Tyler Hoechlin play Wolverine in the MCU? Who else do you think would be a good fit? Let us know in the comments below!