Disney’s Live-Action Moana Recasting an Original Star for One Weird Reason

The live-action Moana is set to hit theaters next year, making it one of the most highly anticipated summer blockbusters of 2026, especially following the massive success of the live-action Lilo & Stitch. The live-action Lilo & Stitch remake’s box office recently passed the $1 billion mark worldwide. While Moana star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be reprising his role as Maui in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the beloved Disney film, not every member of the original cast is so lucky. One of the most underappreciated actors in Moana just revealed that they won’t be returning for the live-action movie, despite their status as one of the best voiceover actors in the biz.

Speaking with Gold Derby, Alan Tudyk shared that his role as Heihei, Moana’s bombastic rooster friend, will be recast for the live-action version of the film. Though it’s not exactly unheard of for actors to be recast when a property switches mediums — Catherine Laga’aia will replace Auli’i Cravalho as Moana in the upcoming adaptation as Cravalho has aged out of playing the character — it seems bizarre that Tudyk wouldn’t return to provide the voice of the Heihei, a character that will likely be rendered exclusively with CGI.

Why Hehei Is Being Recast in the Live-Action Moana Remake

The reason Heihei is being recast comes down to a common misconception by fans. “Everybody calls Heihei a chicken, even though he’s a rooster,” Tudyk explained. “So it’s about time they got an actress to put a little more ‘chick’ in the chicken.” The actor clarified that director Thomas Kail will be using the voice talents of a female actor for Moana’s avian sidekick.

Tudyk assured Gold Derby he harbors no ill will towards Disney over being left out of the live-action Moana. “I do Disney animation,” he clarified. Tudyk has voiced a slew of characters across an impressive range of Disney titles, including roles in Frozen, Encanto, Zootopia, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Big Hero 6. “They keep putting me in ’em, so I’ll keep doing ’em!”

Besides, Tudyk has been so busy as of late, we’re wondering if he would’ve been able to find the time reprise Heihei for the new Moana. He recently concluded the Syfy series Resident Alien, and voiced and provided motion capture for James Gunn’s Superman film as scene-stealing Superman Robot #4. Tudyk also garnered an Emmy nomination for his performance both in the booth and on set as the reprogrammed Imperial security droid K-2SO in the acclaimed Star Wars series Andor.

Despite our disappointment that Tudyk won’t be back for Moana, the actor shared a bit of relief over the role going to someone else, as they’ll likely have to do mo-cap for the role, which can come with intense physical demands. “[In Superman] Krypto was played by a young girl [Murphy Reed] who was jumping around on her knees in a mo-cap suit. I kept thinking, ‘I fear for your knees!’” the actor joked, “So I’m a ‘no; to doing motion-capture for animals…That’s a tough one.” And given that Heihei has a proclivity for throwing themselves off Moana’s boat, Tudyk may have made the right call.

The live-action Moana sails into theaters July 10, 2026. How do you feel about Tudyk sitting the movie out? Let us know in the comments.