New Avengers: Doomsday Rumor May Confirm a Major Leak From Earlier This Year

An Avenger switching sides? Say it ain’t so! However, that appears to be the word on the street following the latest gossip about the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. While rumors have swirled about how Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom will factor into the MCU after we caught a glimpse of him in the Fantastic Four: First Steps mid-credits scene, especially after concept art for Doomsday seemed to leak earlier this year. While Doomsday director Joe and Anthony Russo dismissed the leak and claimed it was fake, the latest gossip around the highly anticipated Avengers film seems to confirm one important detail that the so-called “fake” leaked art implied.

On this week’s episode of The Hot Mic podcast, co-host Jeff Sneider revealed that he’d heard that former Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange would be working with Doctor Doom, rather than fighting against him. The film is currently in production in London, which means hundreds of crew could have very indeed let a detail or two slip. While it may seem unimaginable, given that Strange served as an indispensable ally to the Avengers during the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, there was a piece of leaked artwork that seemingly confirms this. In it, Doctor Doom sits on a throne in a medieval-looking court. Courtiers look on as a blonde woman – possibly a Sue Storm variant? – bring a chained man to his knees in front of Doom. And to Doom’s right? A towering man who resembles Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in flowing green robes.

You can see the art for yourself below:

Doctor Strange Allying with Doctor Doom Spells Trouble for the Avengers

As hard as it may be to believe, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ended with Clea (Charlize Theron) recruiting Strange to stop other incursions happening around the multiverse. With Doom likely playing a major role in gaining control or shaping it in Avengers: Doomsday, it could put them reluctantly and willingly pursuing the same objective. Doom could also perhaps leverage his resemblance to Tony Stark, who Strange had a close working relationship with in the Infinity Saga to coax Strange to join him.

If the rumor is indeed true, the Avengers will certainly have their work cut out for them in Doomsday. Admittedly, their roster of heroes is deep and draws from several universes and franchises that have depicted Marvel heroes, but Doom and Strange are two of the most powerful beings in the Marvel canon, especially since both men can and have served as Sorcerer Supreme in the comics. With help from Strange, it appears likely that Doomsday may end in a fashion similar to Infinity War, where the Avengers fail, and Doom creates his Battleworld where he rules as god and set up the redemption arc for the team in Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18, 2026. Do you think the rumor is true? Let us know in the comments!