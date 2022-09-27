Ryan Reynolds Slipped Deadpool 3 Tease in Pregnancy Reveal With Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby No. 4, but Marvel Studios is delivering Deadpool No. 3 with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. After his swansong in 2017's Logan, the longtime X-Men star confirmed his return as the metal-clawed mutant — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in a video Reynolds posted to social media on Tuesday. A first look at the video, which shows Reynolds dressed in a dirtied Deadpool costume as he develops the threequel for Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, was spotted in a pregnancy announcement Lively shared on Instagram earlier in September.

"We're extremely sad to have missed D23," Reynolds says in the video of Disney's D23 Expo, where Feige teased upcoming Marvel movies Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Captain America: New World Order, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Thunderbolts, The Marvels, and Fantastic Four. "But we've been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now."

"I've had to really search my soul on this one," Reynolds says over footage of him wandering a forest, pecking at a typewriter, and brainstorming. "His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, new meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It's been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down, deep inside."

Deadpanning, Reynolds admits, "And I... have nothing. Just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea." Reynolds nonchalantly asks Jackman if he wants to "play Wolverine one more time," to which Jackman replies: "Yeah. Sure, Ryan." (Cue a riff on Whitney Houston with a rendition of "I Will Always Love Hugh.")

"I'm not going to say where or how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a b-tch who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together," director Shawn Levy, who reunites with his Free Guy and The Adam Project star Reynolds on Deadpool 3, previously told ComicBook of Jackman and Reynolds. "That will happen, and that will be me."

Reynolds also revealed the release date of Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3: September 26th, 2024.