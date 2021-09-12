Jamie Foxx’s NSFW Response to Rumored Electro Return in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Shocker: Jamie Foxx can neither confirm nor deny his return as supercharged supervillain Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home. THR was the first to report in October that Foxx, who played the electrifying enemy of Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, would reprise the role — this time opposite Tom Holland’s Spider-Man — in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Alfred Molina, whose Doctor Octopus died battling Tobey Maguire’s wall-crawler in Spider-Man 2, later joined Foxx in the then-untitled Far From Home sequel co-produced by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. For Foxx, his alleged appearance in No Way Home is part of a slate that includes a Mike Tyson biopic and Netflix movies Day Shift and They Cloned Tyrone.

Asked about his confirmed slate and the not-yet-confirmed Spider-Man threequel by Men’s Health, a tight-lipped Foxx said: “Those motherf—ers are good.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Foxx doesn’t appear in the record-shattering No Way Home trailer that ends with the return of Molina’s menacing Doc Ock, but the yellow electro-energy generated by his previously blue bad guy is spotted in the trailer alongside a pumpkin bomb teasing the return of the Green Goblin (Spider-Man‘s Willem Dafoe). Rumored returning Spider-foes include Sandman (Spider-Man 3‘s Thomas Haden Church), the Lizard (The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Rhys Ifans), and the Rhino (The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Paul Giamatti) to form a multiversal Sinister Six.

The Django Unchained and Pixar’s Soul actor appeared to confirm his reported role last year when he published — and then quickly deleted — a fan-made poster depicting a live-action Spider-Verse with Electro as the villain. In the since-deleted Instagram post, Foxx said he’s “super excited to [be] part of the new Marvel Spider-Man new installment,” adding Electro “won’t be blue” as he was in 2014’s Amazing Spider-Man 2, “but a thousand percent badass.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.