The Batman Star Reveals One Change He Wants In the Sequel (and It’s Important)

Andy Serkis discusses one key change he’d like to see implemented in The Batman Part II. During a panel at Fan Expo Philadelphia, the actor opened up about his role in the upcoming sequel and outlined how he’d like to see Alfred Pennyworth’s dynamic with Bruce Wayne evolve. Serkis mentioned that while Alfred is very apt at helping Bruce in his crime-fighting endeavors (leaning on his military past to aid Batman), the one thing he struggles with is being the father figure Bruce needs in his life. Serkis hopes director Matt Reeves will do a deep dive into that aspect of the characters’ relationship.

“What I loved about what Matt created in the last one was this sense of a guardian who has not an iota of paternal instinct in him trying to be a father he could never be,” Serkis said. “That was really at the core of their relationship. He really felt he failed the one person he adores and tries to look after. He knows how to help him in terms of skills and in terms of cracking codes and how to fight and all of those things … but the one thing he fails to do is to have any sort of real proper paternal feelings for him. I’d like to see the exploration of that deepen and go further.”

After debuting as Alfred in 2022’s The Batman, Serkis is so far one of the few actors fans know will be back for the sequel. He previously noted that he’s had conversations with Reeves and knows the general story of The Batman Part II, teasing that he’s “excited” by what the director has in mind.

As most know, The Batman Part II has been subject to numerous delays as Reeves works on the script. It’s currently scheduled to hit theaters in October 2027, more than five years after its predecessor debuted. Fortunately, the film seems to be on the right track now. It’s been reported that Reeves has been sending the studio script pages “for more than half a year,” and the first draft should be submitted over Memorial Day.

What Serkis describes is an integral component of the Bruce/Alfred dynamic. Alfred isn’t just the Wayne family butler; he raised Bruce after Thomas and Martha Wayne were killed and became a surrogate father to the boy. This is something that’s been present in other Batman films. For example, Michael Caine’s Alfred in the Dark Knight trilogy had a paternal presence about him, at times expressing concern for Bruce’s well-being and offering guidance for life in general — not just fighting or other Batman-related skills. As seen in the emotional hospital scene in The Batman, Serkis’ Alfred is aware of his shortcomings as a parent and deeply regrets them. Perhaps that lays the foundation for him to make strides in that department in The Batman Part II.

If Reeves does indeed dig deeper into the Bruce/Alfred relationship, that could provide the film with a strong emotional core, grounding it in something that feels real and human. It should be very entertaining to see the continuation of the Batman Epic Crime Saga and what kind of shenanigans the Gotham underworld get into this time around, but weaving in a poignant arc of a surrogate father and son growing closer will help the film make a greater impact on audiences. Some of the best moments in previous Batman films consist of just Bruce and Alfred talking, so there’s a lot of potential to tap into.