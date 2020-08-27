The Batman: The Riddler's Mask in New Trailer Identified

✖

DC FanDome happened over the weekend and one of the event's highlights was the first trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman. Fans got a lot of first glimpses in the trailer, including a first look at Paul Dano as The Riddler. Dano's look in The Batman has been compared to Earth One Riddler, and a new tweet thread from comic book artist, Nick Derington, has people drawing the comparisons once again.

“I recently felt like an even bigger weirdo than normal when I was able to immediately identify Riddler's mask as an idealized version of a US Military Extreme Cold Weather Mask. Kudos to the costume designers for the esoteric pull,” Derington wrote. “It's just so wonderfully strange for being authentic military surplus,” he added. “It's probably a safe bet that Riddler's jacket is also military surplus as well.” You can check out the images below:

I recently felt like an even bigger weirdo than normal when I was able to immediately identify Riddler's mask as an idealized version of a US Military Extreme Cold Weather Mask. Kudos to the costume designers for the esoteric pull! pic.twitter.com/XLjUE9h9zQ — Nick Derington (@NickDerington) August 26, 2020

It's probably a safe bet that Riddler's jacket is also military surplus as well. pic.twitter.com/ZGJbiA97CS — Nick Derington (@NickDerington) August 26, 2020

Here’s a reply, which features an image of Earth One Riddler:

The jacket instantly reminds me of his Earth One coat which is one of the influences Reeves reportedly is drawing inspiration from pic.twitter.com/Y2DSC4Txke — Scheming Minor 🏳️‍🌈 (@Velosassraptor) August 27, 2020

As for Derington, the artist has a lot of DC works on his resume, including Batman and Doom Patrol. You can check out some of his covers here.

According to Reeves, The Batman is not an adaptation of influential origin tale Batman: Year One or any particular Batman comic book. Describing his reboot as a noir-driven detective story, Reeves said in 2019, "I went on a deep dive again revisiting all my favorite comics. Those all inform by osmosis."

DC FanDome's Hall of Heroes kicked off on Saturday with a new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 and went on to feature titles such as The Suicide Squad, which included a first look at all of the main characters. In addition to the first trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman, fans were also treated to the long-awaited first trailer for the Snyder Cut.

For now, The Batman is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.