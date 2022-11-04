Here's What Sasha Calle Could Look Like as Supergirl in The Flash

✖

BossLogic gave DC Comics fans a look at what Sasha Calle could look like as Supergirl in The Flash. Earlier this week, the Young and the Restless star was announced to be playing the hero in the upcoming film. A lot of fans are excited to see her get a chance to don the cape and tights. BossLogic, as is normal by now, decided to give folks a sneak preview of what the completed look will entail. Interestingly, he opted for some inspiration from Brandon Routh’s costume with a huge lift from the Future State version of Superwoman. The effect is all business and left a lot of room for people to debate for themselves. (Somewhere, Melissa Benoist is smiling at those pants, after she worked so hard to battle for them herself.) Also of note for fans would be the different shades of blue going on in the costume. Things responsible for that gradation probably include shading and practical inclusions like elastic in high wear areas.

Some fun with today's news, congrats to our new Supergirl @SashaCalle pic.twitter.com/Bs9P6ahjJb — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 20, 2021

Barbara Muschietti told Vanity Fair about how The Flash was physically bringing superheroes from the company’s history together along with being a symbol.

"Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines," she explained. "And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn't forget anything."

Director Andy Muschietti also mentioned Batman as a crucial component of the film’s narrative in the same interview.

"He's the baseline. He's part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry's adventure. There's a familiarity there," Muschietti reasoned. "This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

The Flash is currently scheduled to open in theaters on November 4, 2022.

