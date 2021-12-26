Star Trek: All Five Classic Series Leaving Two Major Streaming Platforms

Paramount+ is the streaming destination for Star Trek content. It’s where all of the newest Star Trek shows live, including Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, Prodigy, and Strange New Worlds. It’s also currently home to all 10 Star Trek movies. The service will further cement its place as the streaming service for Star Trek fans in 2022. The five classic Star Trek television series — The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise — will leave Hulu and Amazon Prime Video in January. The Original Series, Voyager, and Enterprise left Netflix in October. That means Paramount+ will become the exclusive subscription streaming home to those shows (Star Trek: The Animated Series).

Netflix still has The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine in its library for now. Given the moves away from Hulu and Amazon, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before they become Paramount+ exclusives as well. That will put the entire franchise on Paramount+ alone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The shows are still available to purchase digitally or on home media. Star Trek: The Original Series, and The Next Generation and Enterprise have long been available on Blu-ray as well. Fans still hope to see Deep Space Nine and Voyager get high-definition Blu-ray upgrades as well.

Consolidation of the Star Trek franchise under Paramount+ is occurring worldwide. ViacomCBS and Netflix ended their international streaming agreement on the eve of . With fans disappointed, ViacomCBS compensated by making Discovery available via Pluto TV and as a digital purchase in various territories. The show will be on Paramount+ when it launches internationally in 2022.

Paramount+ also recently launched a 24/7 Star Trek live channel. The channel shows episodes of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Star Trek: Enterprise.

“Even in the era of on-demand, there is clearly a strong consumer appetite for reimagined linear channels that provide effortless, lean-back entertainment,” said Tom Ryan, President/Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming announcing the Star Trek channel and others. “Inspired and informed by the winning model Pluto TV pioneered and popularized, these highly curated channels underscore the power of our unified streaming organization and serve as a product differentiator in the SVOD space, by offering subscribers yet another way to experience and discover programming on Paramount+.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.