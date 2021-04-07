Ewan McGregor Shows Off New Obi-Wan Beard in Star Wars Prep Photo

✖

Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series is finally on its way to becoming a reality! At the end of March, the full cast for the series was announced and Star Wars fans learned the show would begin production this month. Not only are prequel fans thrilled to see the return of Ewan Mcgregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, but also the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. It looks like things are falling into place nicely as a new photo shows McGregor rocking his classic Obi-Wan beard.

"Ewan McGregor is ready to reprise his role as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. The actor is already wearing his new look and is eager to begin filming this month," @StarWarsEs posted. You can check out the photo in the tweet below:

Ewan McGregor ya está preparado para volver a interpretar de nuevo al Maestro Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi. El actor ya luce su nuevo look y está ansioso por comenzar el rodaje que será en este mes.#StarWars #ObiWan #Kenobi pic.twitter.com/JPjumPfDyA — Star Wars España (@StarWarsEs) April 7, 2021

You can check out the original post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moe (@cyclegardenmotorcycles)

Looking good, Ewan! In addition to Christensen, many exciting stars will be joining for the production. Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie have all been added to the cast. While most of the roles are unknown, Edgerton and Piesse are expected to reprise their prequel roles as Owen and Beru, respectively.

"It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker," Christensen recently said to StarWars.com. "Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

Chow, who helmed two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, will be directing all of the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series. During the Disney Investor Day live-stream back in December, Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy also announced that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, shared footage from the new animated show The Bad Batch, and gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor.

Are you excited for McGregor to return as Obi-Wan? Tell us in the comments!