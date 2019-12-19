Star Wars: Kylo Ren Plays Fetch With a Kitten in Adorable TikTok

✖

Does anyone remember life before TikTok? The memory is distant, but we know we had more free time on our hands. Luckily, there's not much to do in 2020 other than enjoy fun videos on the Internet, so we are pleased to share with you an adorable post that features Kylo Ren/Ben Solo (Adam Driver) playing fetch with a kitten who is one with the Force.

TikTok user Gabe Leonard AKA @catdaddy1227 shared a video that shows Ben Solo throwing away his lightsaber in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hilariously, the kitten in the video tries to catch it. You can watch the video below:

This adorable TikTok has since gone viral and even caught the attention of Star Wars legend, Mark Hamill. The actor shared the video on Twitter, writing, "Fetch! 😼 #PadawanPussycat." You can view his post below:

Hamill's days of playing Luke Skywalker are likely over, but fans are currently speculating that the character could show up on Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Mando and Grogu have been on a search for Jedi and after meeting up with Ahsoka Tano, she tells them to take Grogu to "the ancient ruins of a temple that has a strong connection to the Force." By placing him "on the seeing stone at the top of the mountain," "there's a chance a Jedi may sense his presence and come searching for him." She also added, "Then again, there aren't many Jedi left." One of the few Jedis who were living at that time was Luke, which is making fans speculate about a potential appearance. While Hamill's current age doesn't quite match up with the character, some folks have other casting ideas. In fact, Hamill gave his blessing to Marvel Studios star Sebastian Stan in the past.

This week, Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy announced that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, shared that Hayden Christensen will be playing Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, shared footage from Leslye Headland's new show The Bad Batch, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more! She also confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

Which Star Wars project are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments!