Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Ming-Na Wen Reacts to Her Twitter Emoji

The season two finale of The Mandalorian was released today on Disney+ (spoilers below!), bringing major changes to the series and setting up even more adventures in that galaxy far, far away. As fans flocked to social media to talk about what happened and the many cameos that appeared in the episode they noticed that some of the character emojis have finally made their way to Twitter. Not only does #FrogLady bring up a tiny emoji of The Passenger herself, but Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo-Katan, Cobb Vanth, Fennec Shand, Koska Reeves, Migs Mayfeld, Axe Woves, and Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand also appear. Upon realizing that she's an emoji, the actress had the best reaction, seen below.

Wen's character was seemingly killed off in the first season of The Mandalorian though her revival was set-up by a clever post-credit scene that also heralded the return of none other than Boba Fett. As one of the episodes revealed this season, she was saved by the bounty hunter after seemingly being killed. "She was left for dead on the sands of Tatooine, as was I. But fate sometimes steps in to rescue the wretched," Boba Fett tells Mando. "In my case, Boba Fett was that fate," Fennec replies. She then opens her shirt to reveal circuits and wires in her stomach. "And I am now in his service," she proclaims.

Fennec played a major part in the episode throughout, but the post-credit scene of the season two finale confirmed that she'll be around for the foreseeable future as she ransacked Jabba's palace with Boba Fett to set up the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett. Furthermore, Wen will return to her character for the upcoming animated series Bad Batch.

“Do you know how long I’ve had to keep silent about Fennec coming back?” Wen joked with StarWars.com. “This is the first time I’ve been able to talk about it!”

Even following the debut of the sizzle reel, Wen was discouraged from confirming the reveal by Mandalorian producer and Bad Batch producer Dave Filoni, admitting her reaction, “Dave, if you wanted to keep it a secret you shouldn’t have put me in the trailer!”

“Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec!" Wen detailed. "It’s a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I’m thrilled and beyond happy that Dave wanted to create more of a backstory for her.”