2 Years Later, Fan-Favorite Umbrella Academy Star Has the Perfect Idea for a Revival: “Automatic Yes!”

It’s been two years since The Umbrella Academy came to an end, but given the Netflix series’ tendency to mess with time, it could always come back for a revival. And a fan-favorite star has the perfect idea for one; it opens up all sorts of possibilities, including revisiting this world a bit later on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an appearance on the Delulu With Ryan Lu podcast, Five actor Aidan Gallagher reflected on his time on The Umbrella Academy — and had positive things to say about the possibility of returning to that world. He noted he’d be game to work with Gerard Way again in any capacity, telling Lu that “if Gerard ends up doing anything else that isn’t comic book related and he asks, it’s an automatic yes.” Don’t worry, though, an Umbrella Academy comeback is also an “automatic yes.” The actor even has an idea of how it could happen:

“I think as an animated show, it would free up the show. You’d be able to do comic book stuff that we couldn’t do in a live-action show. You could be more creative, I think. It would be an automatic yes from me if they decided to do an animated version.”

Play video

An animated project would certainly be an interesting means of reuniting fans with the Hargreeves, whether it’s before, during, or after the events of the main series. Of course, it sounds like fans could also revisit their love of the series through behind-the-scenes content. According to Gallagher, he has “a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos that [he] would love to post at some point of like these lovely memories of making the show.“

It’s something diehard fans would enjoy seeing, especially if a revival — animated or otherwise — never happens. The actor is onto something with his idea, though, as it could work without completely undoing The Umbrella Academy‘s ending.

Why Aidan Gallagher’s Revival Idea Is Perfect for The Umbrella Academy

Image via Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Although The Umbrella Academy‘s ending is pretty controversial — the finale is the lowest-rated episode of the entire series on IMDb — it’d be difficult to undo the Hargreeves’ fates without it feeling forced or cheap. (But again, with the series use of time, pretty much anything is possible.) Gallagher’s idea for an animated revival would mean that’s not necessary, though, as it could bring fans back to any point of the story. We could see snippets of their adventures during the main show, or we could even go back to their childhood. It wouldn’t matter what the cast looks like, as only their voices would be needed. Even then, anyone uninterested in returning could be recast. Stranger Things just proved this possible with its Tales From ’85 spinoff.

Of course, a revival could attempt to pick up the story later on, undoing the Hargreeves’ ending in favor of something else. Even this approach would benefit from an animated format, as it could happen at any point in the future. The cast aging simply doesn’t matter because they won’t actually be appearing on-screen. And there are other strengths of animated projects that pair well with The Umbrella Academy‘s world. The series is known for being out there, and an animated spinoff would allow it to lean into that even further. It would have no constraints, and things could get weird in the best possible way.

What Aidan Gallagher Has Been Up to Since The Umbrella Academy Ended

Gallagher may be open to an Umbrella Academy revival, but he’s also busy working on other things in the wake of the show’s ending. The actor is focusing on his music career at the moment, and he’s planning to launch his first full album this fall. He’s already released a few singles, including one released in 2019 and written with Number Five in mind: “Time.” He’s not certain his character would be into his music, but he’s interested in finding out:

“I would love to ask, like, Gerard more about Number Five’s musical taste. I’m sure it would have been informed by whatever record he had. That character spent like 45 years in an apocalyptic wasteland alone, and whatever music he was able to find, I think would have been the influencing factor.“

Whether Five would appreciate his songs or not, the future is looking bright for Gallagher — and an Umbrella Academy revival would be a welcome addition to his plans. Only time will tell if that ever happens, but it’s nice to know that at least one member of the main cast would be on board.

Would you like to see an animated Umbrella Academy revival in the future? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!