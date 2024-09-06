Agatha All Along's New VHS Promo Teases Retro Horror

Agatha All Along latest teaser dials up the VHS-era horror for the upcoming Marvel series. In the new clip, the show is billed as "from the minds behind WandaVision" with retro fonts and a grain filter over the trailer footage. Agatha Harkness and her coven of witches are going to have their hands full with the monsters that live on The Witches' Road. The teaser highlights some of the ghouls and demons. Clearly the Halloween marketing is something that Marvel wants to hammer home as we're a little less than two weeks out from Agatha All Along. Check out the new retro teaser for yourself right here.

Marvel Television producers have said Agatha All Along picks up from WandaVision. But, the first trailer for the Disney+ series played like a parody of a police serial. Talking to ComicBook, Executive Producer Brad Winderbaum highlighted how WandaVision ended and what that means for Kathryn Hahn's character moving forward.

"Starting her in a Mare of Easttown-type world where you can imagine Katherine Hahn playing that role in a parallel universe, and she does it so well, as kind of the fractured spell," Winderbaum teased. "Because remember at the end of WandaVision, she's permanently stuck as the nosy neighbor by Wanda, as her penance for what happened in that show. And then because of the events of Dr. Strange, that spell gets shattered, but it doesn't mean she's free of it."

Agatha All Along Dials Up Some Scares

(Photo: Monsters in Agatha - Marvel)

All of the marketing for Agatha All Along has shifted into playing up the Spooky Season vibes of the Marvel series. The Horror genre has ended up getting quite a push from Marvel Studios lately. Werewolf By Night, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness and now Agatha All Along flirt with that line and have some scary elements. Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum talked about horror and the MCU in an interview with EW. The executive producer says these decisions really come down to the individual creators at the helm of each show and movie.

"I think that it goes back to the filmmaker's intent. The horror on screen in Agatha is going to be different than the horror on screen in Marvel Zombies, is going to be different than the horror on screen in Blade," Winderbaum revealed. "It was different than the horror on screen in Moon Knight. It really depends on the vision of the filmmaker on what horror cues you're pulling from. And that's not just unique to horror. It's unique to any genre we're playing with. Obviously, there's many different ways to tell a story."

