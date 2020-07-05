Agents of SHIELD’s Ming-Na Wen Is Not Messing Around When It Comes to Masks and Travel

✖

The list of famous actors encouraging their followers to wear face masks only continues to grow. COVID survivor Tom Hanks recently scolded folks for not wearing masks. X-Men star Hugh Jackman shared art of his iconic character, Wolverine, promoting masks. Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard also showed off her classic Jurassic Park-themed mask. One of the latest people to post some mask photos is Agents of SHIELD's Ming-Na Wen. The actor shared a photo of herself on a plane and proved that she's not messing around when it comes to masks and travel.

"You’re ONLY wearing a mask?.... Wuss ............. 😆😂 Agent with SHIELD. 🤘🏼✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️😷😷😷

I had to fly today. And I’m taking care of myself and my family by doing everything I can to NOT get sick. Besides, I think I look rather badass here. Astronaut Ming!! 😁 Be safe, everyone," Wen wrote. You can check out her photos below:

This isn't the first time Wen has posted about masks. Earlier this week, she shared a post from her SHIELD co-star, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, which showed their characters rocking a mask look. However, Wen has been advocating for mask safety for months now. Back at the beginning of April she wrote, "Finally! The word is wearing a mask will help slow or stop the spread of @coronavirus. I’ve been saying this for months! Remember, wash or sanitize your hands before putting on or removing the mask!😷😷😷😷😷😷😷😷😷 Also, wear eye protection in public because coronavirus can get in your eyes too. Don’t touch your face unless you’ve cleaned your hands. #thisistheway 😘"

As for Agents of SHIELD, Wen's character has some new and exciting abilities this season. May is unable to feel her own emotions, however, she can now feel the emotions of those around her. Recently, Wen talked about the challenges of playing May with even less emotion.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.