Better Call Saul's Latest Promo Has Fans Worried About Kim
We're now less than four weeks away from the return of Better Call Saul's final season and the last six episodes of the series ever. Ahead of the show's return a new promo from AMC has been released, one that has fans freaking out about what's coming down the pike. The clip is "The Attorney's Oath" and exclusively shows only a flickering candle featuring narration from Rhea Seehorn's character reciting the titular vow. Considering what happened in the most recent episode of the series, and the lake of knowledge about what happens to Kim in the Breaking Bad timeline, fans are very worried about what this means for the character's future. Watch it for yourself and see what people are predicting below.
Take the oath. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/Cs2y0BLkFi— Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) June 14, 2022
It's previously been confirmed that the final season of Better Call Saul, previously set a few years before the events of Breaking Bad, will finally intersect with the flagship series as Emmy-winning duo Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will return to reprise their roles from the series and the El Camino feature film. With only six episodes left in the series, the reprisal of these two favorites from Breaking Bad is set to happen very soon.
"We're pulling a lot of threads together — sometimes they're threads, sometimes they're ropes," Gould previously told EW. "This is the climax — at least for the moment — of all those episodes, 62 episodes of Breaking Bad. We have El Camino. This pulls a lot of the elements from all three projects together and weaves them, but always in the context of the story of Jimmy McGill, Kim Wexler, Mike Ehrmantrout." Gould added, "I don't think you're going to look at Breaking Bad the same way again after you've seen this whole season."
The second half of Better Call Saul Season 6 premieres Monday, July 11 on AMC and AMC+.
YOU CAN'T KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH THAT
prevnext
YOU CAN'T JUST POST THIS 😭😭😭😭— Lalo's Scarf (@WhiteWolf496) June 14, 2022
PREDICTION:
prevnext
PREDICTION:
608 opens with Kim taking the oath when she first gets her license and they intercut with them cleaning up Howard's blood showing the total disintegration of Kim's moral compass...— Sam Poole (@StilettoFireCEO) June 14, 2022
Yes
June 14, 2022prevnext
Theory #2
prevnext
This REALLY encourages my theory on Kim Wexler's fate: Kim's actions will have her face a disbarment hearing, cause her to lose her license as an attorney and leave New Mexico – blaming it all on Jimmy, ultimate hating him – just before the events of Breaking Bad begin.— Shaf Slouch Ladak | #BlackLivesMatter (@ShafLadakYYC) June 14, 2022
Just want to cry
June 14, 2022prevnext
Calling it
prevnext
She's going to be Gene's attorney I'm calling it now.— Saul Goodman's golden toilet (@Sualmann) June 14, 2022
Why
prevnext
why are y'all doing this to me on a Tuesday morning— William Goodman (@goodmanw) June 14, 2022
Translation: Afraid.
prevnext
WHAAAAAAFJJFJDJD NOO KIMMM pic.twitter.com/MIj1dMMHBW— 🥀 (@rheangelseehorn) June 14, 2022
Kim :(
prevnext
Kim :( pic.twitter.com/O7hynDPeKu— dalila (@dalila_daa) June 14, 2022
It's the only way to do it
prev
The admin running the official BCS twitter dropping this and dipping pic.twitter.com/F24nUuQQwO— bella 🔪 (@ArtrMrgn) June 14, 2022