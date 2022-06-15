Better Call Saul's Latest Promo Has Fans Worried About Kim

We're now less than four weeks away from the return of Better Call Saul's final season and the last six episodes of the series ever. Ahead of the show's return a new promo from AMC has been released, one that has fans freaking out about what's coming down the pike. The clip is "The Attorney's Oath" and exclusively shows only a flickering candle featuring narration from Rhea Seehorn's character reciting the titular vow. Considering what happened in the most recent episode of the series, and the lake of knowledge about what happens to Kim in the Breaking Bad timeline, fans are very worried about what this means for the character's future. Watch it for yourself and see what people are predicting below.

It's previously been confirmed that the final season of Better Call Saul, previously set a few years before the events of Breaking Bad, will finally intersect with the flagship series as Emmy-winning duo Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will return to reprise their roles from the series and the El Camino feature film. With only six episodes left in the series, the reprisal of these two favorites from Breaking Bad is set to happen very soon.

"We're pulling a lot of threads together — sometimes they're threads, sometimes they're ropes," Gould previously told EW. "This is the climax — at least for the moment — of all those episodes, 62 episodes of Breaking Bad. We have El Camino. This pulls a lot of the elements from all three projects together and weaves them, but always in the context of the story of Jimmy McGill, Kim Wexler, Mike Ehrmantrout." Gould added, "I don't think you're going to look at Breaking Bad the same way again after you've seen this whole season."

The second half of Better Call Saul Season 6 premieres Monday, July 11 on AMC and AMC+.