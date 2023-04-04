Breaking Bad Cooks Up Some Fantastic Youtooz Vinyl Figures

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Funko experiencing some financial issues lately, you might be taking a closer look at some of the alternative vinyl figure collectibles that are out there. Youtooz is arguably the best of the bunch, with figures that are more highly detailed than their Funko Pop counterparts. The John Wick Youtooz figure released a couple of weeks ago is a perfect example, as are the new figures in their Breaking Bad collection.

The centerpiece of the new Breaking Bad Youtooz lineup is the deluxe Walt and Jessie on the couch. Based on the scene from the iconic show, they're depicted in full jumpsuits while taking a break from, uh...work. There's also Walt Jr. in a big bowl of cereal, Mike Ehrmantraut with baloons and a pistol, and Hector Salamanca in his wheelchair with a finger poised over the gold bell on his arm rest.

The figures stand between 4.5 and 5-inches tall and are priced from $29.99 to $36.99.

Will Bryan Cranston Reprise Any of His Iconic Roles?

Last year, Cranston played Walter White once again in the final season of Breaking Bad's spinoff series, Better Call Saul. He also reprised the character alongside Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in a Super Bowl commercial. While Better Call Saul was likely the last time we'll see Walter White in an official capacity, Cranston is interested in playing Hal Wilkerson again.

With so many popular sitcoms getting rebooted, television lovers are waiting to find out which fan-favorites series will be the next to return. One show that has been coming up a lot lately is Malcolm in the Middle. In fact, Frankie Muniz recently revealed that Cranston was developing a reboot. The Breaking Bad star recently addressed the rumors and shared that "there was some talk about the possibility doing" a "reunion movie" for Malcolm in the Middle.

"I first proposed the idea of a reunion movie," Cranston shared in the new GQ video. "The creator of the show, Linwood Boomer, is warming to it. If we come across an idea that all of us feel is really valid, not just – I have no interest to keep busy or pick up a paycheck – I want to do something that, 'Man, that's a great idea.' And we get to see these people 20 years later. All the boys are now in their, at least in their thirties. They're all grown men, married, children ... It's just an extraordinary situation for me. I was, in fact, a couple of them are nearing the age I was when I played the dad of those kids," he added with a laugh.