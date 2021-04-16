Community Star Yvette Nicole Brown Thinks Movie Is Finally Coming Together

✖

It's been nearly six years since Community came to an end, but fans of the sitcom are still holding out hope for the long-awaited movie. There has been a lot more talk about the cast reuniting for a film ever since the series was put on Netflix last April. The resurgence in the fandom and the cast's virtual reunion last year has made now seem like the perfect time to get the ball rolling on a movie. During a recent interview with Variety, Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley Bennett) shared that she believes the movie is coming, especially since the cast wants to do it.

"We have a reunion every morning," Brown revealed. "We have a group text that is popping. We joke and laugh with each other randomly. You never know who is going to start it — it may be a joke somebody has or it may be some fan art somebody got — but we always check in with each other daily. The movie? I think it’s coming. I don’t know when, [but] I know we all want to do it and that’s half the battle."

ComicBook.com also recently spoke with Brown, and she shared what she thinks Shirley would be up to in 2021.

"Shirley is definitely praying. She's been praying a lot," Brown shared. "I think she hunkered down and maybe did like a home-baked goods thing. Like she created her own little, come and get a plate, I'ma leave it outside in a box, and you put the $2 in the mailbox. You know, I feel like she's trying to find a way to make things better for people somehow. But she's definitely, she's a person of faith, so she's somewhere praying. And I think she's got a good group chat with everybody, and she's not meeting anybody 'cause she believes that the virus is real. But I think she's in the group chat mixing it up with everybody."

