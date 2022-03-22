Doctor Who: Hugh Grant Shuts Down 14th Doctor Rumors

The future of Doctor Who is an interesting mystery box at the moment, with series star Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall confirmed to be departing the series after the fall of 2022. Outside of knowing that Whittaker’s run as the Thirteenth Doctor will end with great fanfare, going into the landmark 60th anniversary season for the franchise, it’s been anyone’s guess as to exactly what’s in store. That has resulted in some interesting rumors and speculation about the series, including that Paddington 2 and Notting Hill star Hugh Grant might be stepping into the main role in a “Marvel-style reboot.” On Monday, Grant took to Twitter to debunk that possibility, while revealing that he has “no idea” where the talks about it originated.

Nothing against Dr W but I’m not. No idea where the story came from. https://t.co/g1PG4VsqYN — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 21, 2022

Following Whittaker and Chibnall’s departure, it’s been confirmed that former showrunner Russell T. Davies will then be returning to spearhead the following 60th anniversary season. That has led speculation to swirl about who could be cast in the lead role, with some even wondering if David Tennant, who previously played the Doctor under Davies’ showrunning, could return once again.

“In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes,” Whittaker said in a statement. “I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.

“I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there,” Whittaker continued. “That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

“Jodie and I made a “three series and out” pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the TARDIS keys,” Chibnall added. “Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. She’s been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humour. She captured the public imagination and continues to inspire adoration around the world, as well as from everyone on the production. I can’t imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor – so I’m not going to!”

Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who special will air in the fall of 2022.